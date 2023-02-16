Want to learn how to fish Beaver Lake?
Friends of Hobbs (State Park) will hold its next speaker series about fishing Beaver Lake from 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19.
The meeting will be at the visitor center at the park.
Four of the top anglers on Beaver Lake will offer expert advice on how to catch crappie, black bass, striped bass, and walleye. Each of their presentations will last about 20 minutes, then the panel will field questions from the audience.
