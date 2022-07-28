There will be a lake-to-table clinic demonstrating alternative methods to catch catfish, and it will take place over two days, a Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19-20, at the Old Highway 66 Campground, 1791 State Highway 86, near Blue Eye.
The weekend will include a short program at the campground pavilion from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday. That portion will include alternative catfishing equipment and methods, such as limb lines, jug lines and trot lines; tactics and strategies; catfish biology and seasonal patterns; bait types; water safety; and regulations. Each participant also will prepare a jug line for catfish.
Then, from 5:30 p.m. to dusk, participants will take to the water in groups of four, baiting and setting jug lines. There also will be a demonstration of setting/baiting trot and limb lines.
From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, participants will run the lines, followed from 10 a.m. to noon by cleaning and cooking demonstrations, with fried catfish for lunch.
Participants can bring their own PFDs, but they also will be provided. They also are encouraged to bring personal snacks, water, and a sack dinner for Friday, and to bring their own fish cleaning supplies, but all equipment will be provided.
All participants also must possess a valid Missouri fishing license. Harvested fish will be divided among participants.
Participants also will need to make their own lodging arrangements Friday night, if traveling from outside that area.
For questions or to learn more about the clinic contact Lyle Whittaker at Lyle.whittaker@mdc.mo.gov or call 417-895-6881, ext.1644.
Registration is required at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186343.
The clinic is free, but spots are limited.
Roaring River event
P.S.: Don’t forget Kids Free Fishing Days next month, either.
Kids Free Fishing Day will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Roaring River State Park, just south of Cassville.
Youths ages 15 and younger have the opportunity to fish all day for free.
There also will be nature activities, bluegrass music and a free lunch of hot dogs, chips and a drink provided by the park concessionaire in the lower section by the oldf park lodge.
Youths will be able to get tags from the park store for free the day of the event. One section of the river, from the first low-water crossing up toward the hatchery, will be specially designated for youths to fish in all day long.
Adults will not be allowed to fish by themselves in this area, but they can held the child.
Some lunker trout will be released for the youths to try to catch. Volunteers will be present to help in any way.
Parents and guardians are welcome to help the children as needed, but only one pole between helper and child may be used at any time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.