A double-double by freshman Ava Lett helped propel the College Heights Christian girls basketball team to a 47-38 win over Greenfield on Monday night at College Heights.
Lett finished with a team-high 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Cougars (11-8) jumped out to a 28-20 halftime lead and went on to edge Greenfield by a 19-18 margin in the second half.
Jayli Johnson had a productive night for CHC as she totaled eight points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Libby Fanning added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Maddy Colin chipped in five points and five rebounds. Addie Laurence tallied eight points.
Trista Torres led the scoring for Greenfield with a game-high 14 points.
College Heights plays at Thomas Jefferson Independent on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.