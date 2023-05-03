The second-seeded Missouri Southern Lions opened their quest for an MIAA tournament title with an 11-3 run-rule win over seventh-seeded Emporia State on Wednesday at Envista Field in Topeka, Kansas.
The day saw all top four seeds advance to the winners bracket of the double-elimination tournament.
Emporia State (33-22, 13-13) held an early 3-0 lead going into the Lions half of the first inning. The Hornets stung MSSU starter Bailey Lacy early with five straight singles.
The Lions, ranked 25th nationally, entered their half of the first inning with a three-run deficit and went down in order with an Emily Perry strikeout, a line drive out to center field by Yazmin Vargas and a Josie Tofpi fly out to left field.
The Lions (37-11, 21-5) fared better defensively in the top of the second, sending ESU down in order. Southern's bats also seemed to awaken in the bottom of the inning. Leighton Withers led off with a solo home run to left field and the Lions tightened the game to 3-1. Ashlynn Williams followed with a single to centerfield before a Kara Amos single advanced Williams to second base. Katie Gray plated Williams with a ground rule double to right field that sent Amos to third.
Adrianna Young followed with a double of her own — one to left center that scored Gray and Amos and put the Lions up 4-3 and sent ESU starter Josie Harrison to the bench. Jayda VanAckeren replaced Harrison in the circle with one out. Perry welcomed VanAckeren to the game with an RBI single that plated Young. Perry advanced on a wild pitch before a walk of Vargas, but was caught trying to steal for the Lions second out. Vargas stole second base before Tofpi hit a pop-up to second base and ended the inning with the Lions up 5-3.
The Lions increased their lead in the third inning with a lead-off single off the bat of Withers. She advanced to second base off a Williams' single and to third by an Amos' single to right field. With bases loaded, Grace Parrot connected for a pinch hit RBI single to right field that plated Withers. Williams scored on an errant throw by Emporia catcher Bailey Flewelling on a failed pick-off of Parrot at first base. A Gray single to left centerfield scored Amos and the Lions were up 8-3 with no outs.
Young recorded Southern's first out with a grounder to short that advanced Parrot to third and Gray to second base. After Perry popped out for the second out of the inning, Vargas hit a 3-run inside-the-park home run that put the Lions up 11-3 and sent ESU's Gracie Rabe to the circle. Rabe struck out Tofpi to halt further damage.
Southern outhit the Hornets 12-5 using a balanced attack. Four Lions recorded multiple hits. Gray was 2-2 with two RBIs, Amos was 2-2 and scored twice. Withers was 2-3 with 2 runs and an RBI, and Williams was 2-3 and scored twice. Vargas was 1-2 with 3 RBIs off her inside-the-park home run.
MSSU's Avery Tallman (16-2) gave up no runs, while striking out three and walking two in four and a two thirds innings of work.
The Lions advance to face third-seeded Rogers State at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Lions swept RSU 6-3 and 4-0 in late March in Joplin. The Hillcats were the No. 2 ranked team in the nation at the time.
Defending NCAA Division II National Champions Rogers State took a 4-4 tie into extra innings with the sixth-seeded Missouri Western Griffons. Missouri Western was able to gain a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth, but RSU, ranked no. 9 in the nation, responded in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 5-5 going into the tenth. Rogers State pulled out the win 6-5 in 11 innings.
No. 1 seed UCO (44-6, 23-3) will face fourth-seeded Central Missouri (33-19, 16-10) at 4 p.m. today. Central Oklahoma, ranked fourth in the country, advanced with an 8-2 win over No. 8 Fort Hays State and UCM prevailed over No. 5 Washburn 5-2.
FHSU, Washburn, Emporia State and Missouri Western will look to avoid elimination in the early games on Thursday. Fort Hays will battle Washburn at 11. a.m. and ESU will face Missouri Western at 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.