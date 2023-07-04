Coming off of one of the best careers in Missouri Southern baseball history, Matt Miller said he is looking forward to life after graduation as a teacher and a baseball coach.
Miller said he’s accepted a position as an elementary physical education teacher, junior high baseball coach and assistant at all other levels of baseball at McDonald County for the coming year.
“Growing up, I always wanted to coach and be around sports and then also teach PE and McDonald County has given me this opportunity to do both of them,” Miller said. “Right out of college, I couldn’t have asked for a better chance and better opportunity.”
Miller said McDonald County is in a perfect location for him, a little more than an hour from home in Aurora and about halfway between Joplin and Northwest Arkansas.
Miller said he looked at a few other jobs, but McDonald County offered him the chance to do what he wanted.
“The athletic director played at Missouri Southern and he played under (MSSU Baseball) Coach (Bryce) Darnell,” Miller said. “It was a pretty easy choice for me, they had exactly what I was looking for job wise. The people were awesome down there from the very beginning and it allowed me to get away for a little while, out of Aurora and do exactly what I was wanting to do. The job opportunity was perfect for me. I know the McDonald County area a little bit.”
Miller said his focus will be on the junior high teams, but he’ll help in any way he can at all levels of baseball.
“I’ll do whatever they ask me to do on the baseball side,” he said. “I feel like I can coach any aspect of baseball and so if they ask me to work with the hitters, I feel like I can do that. If they ask me to work with the infielders or the outfielders, anything like that, I feel like I have the ability to bring that to the table of not just coaching one position or one specific aspect of the game. I can coach multiple aspects and multiple positions and be successful.”
Miller is coming off a 2023 season where he helped lead the Lions to second place in the MIAA and a spot as a host for the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament.
He helped the Lions to a record of 45-17 and appeared and started in 61 of those 62 games, mostly at first base, but also spending some time in the outfield and as a designated hitter.
He holds several Missouri Southern career records, including 775 at-bats, 60 home runs, 205 RBIs, and 1,377 put-outs.
He set the Lions’ single-season record for home runs, RBIs and total bases in 2023 with 25 homers, 80 RBIs and a .427 on-base percentage.
Miller came to Southern from Aurora where he was a four-year letter-winner in baseball and basketball and an All-Conference, All-District and All-State selection on the baseball field. He also helped lead Aurora to back-to-back state titles as a junior and a senior.
