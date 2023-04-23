Missouri Southern's nationally ranked track and field program broke four school records at recent track meets.
The athletes also hit 21 NCAA qualifying marks.
Nationally, the Lions ranked seventh the week of April 18; Pittsburg State University was first.
John McDonnell Invitational
At the John McDonnell Invitational hosted by the University of Arkansas on Friday, the Lions broke four school records, finished in the top five in nine events and had nine NCAA qualifying marks.
Hurdles
Kiara Smith broke the 100-meter women's event record for the second week in a row with a time of 13.22 seconds the second-fastest time in Division II this season and an NCAA qualifying mark to finish second.
Cornesia Calhoun-White finished eighth with a personal best time of 14.35 seconds.
Malachi Pipkin broke the 110-meter men's event record for the second week in a row with a time of 14.11 seconds, the 16th best D-II this season and an NCAA qualifying mark to finish fourth.
Maksym Andurukhiv finished seventh in the event with an NCAA qualifying mark of 14.44, and JaDarius Pigg finished ninth with a time of 14.55.
LaNea Wallace finished fifth in the women's 400-meter event with an NCAA qualifying mark of 1:01.53.
Simon Siebert finished tenth in the men's 400-meter event with a time of 54.86 seconds, and Pigg finished 12th with a time of 56.52.
Relays
The women's 4x100-meter relay team broke the school record in the event with an NCAA qualifying mark of 45.99 seconds to finish second.
The men's 4x100-meter relay team finished fifth in the event with a time of 42.07.
400-meter dash
Charadae Overstreet finished seventh in the women's event with a school record and NCAA qualifying mark of 54.53 seconds.
Kyzer Gann-Vega finished 17th in the men's event with a time of 50.28 seconds, and Jacob Breedlove finished 18th with a time of 50.45.
3000-meter run
Jenari Lopez won the women's event with a time of 10:08.42, Lilah Genel finished second with a time of 10:10.53, and Kelie Henderson finished third with a time of 10:27.67.
Steeplechase
Kayanna Gaines finished second in the women's event with a time of 11:20.91.
Javelin
Nathan Kovis finished second in the men's event with an NCAA qualifying mark of 61.65 meters.
Shot put
Cedric Pearson finished fifth in the men's event with an NCAA qualifying mark of 17.75 meters
High jump
Luke Brumit finished sixth in the men's seventh with a mark of 1.96 meters.
200-meter dash
Smith finished eighth in the women's event with an NCAA qualifying mark of 24.08 seconds, and Overstreet finished ninth with a time of 24.44.
800-meter run
Gabe McClain finished seventh in the men's event with a time of 1:51.91 and Kelton Sorrell finished 16th with a time of 1:54.23.
1500-meter run
Jaden Denton finished 14th in the men's event with a time of 3:56.90, and Geordan Patrylak finished 17th with a time of 4:00.15.
PSU Tune-Up
At the Pitt State Tune-Up on Saturday, the Lions won seven events and had 12 NCAA qualifying marks.
Javelin
Rajheim Carby won the men's event with an NCAA qualifying mark of 66.69 meters; Nathan Kovis finished third with an NCAA qualifying mark of 59.67 meters, Brendan Rozier finished fourth with an NCAA qualifying mark of 58.96 meters, and Logan Bell finished fifth with a mark of 56.24 meters.
Elizabeth Pomatto won the women's event with an NCAA qualifying mark of 44.28 meters, Susan Moman finished fourth with a mark of 40.76 meters, Mackenzie Meyer finished eighth with a mark of 39.20 meters, and Kaylee Rampani finished ninth with a mark of 38.54 meters.
Hammer throw
Connor Boyd won the men's event with an NCAA qualifying mark of 65.50 meters, and Peyton Barton finished second with an NCAA qualifying mark of 63.97 meters.
Bonds finished third in the women's event with a mark of 51.76 meters.
Hurdles
Andurukhiv won the 110-meter men's finals with an NCAA qualifying time of 14.27 seconds after qualifying in the prelims with an NCAA qualifying time of 14.26. Pigg finished third in the finals with an NCAA qualifying mark of 14.43 after qualifying in the prelims with a time of 14.86.
Mya Ferguson finished fifth in the 400-meter women's event with a time of 1:10.62.
Triple jump
Jackson won the men's event with an NCAA qualifying mark of 14.91 meters.
Jennifer Okeke finished sixth in the women's event with a mark of 11.51 meters.
Shot put
Bonds won the women's event with an NCAA qualifying mark of 15.22 meters.
5000-meter run
Riley Vickery won the women's event with a time of 18:14.01, and Grace Scott finished fourth with a time of 18:41.47.
Pole vault
Holly Robinson finished fourth in the women's event with an NCAA qualifying mark of 3.83 meters. Abby Hobbs and Katie Candrl tied for seventh with marks of 3.63 meters, Mackenzie Moring finished ninth with a mark of 3.48 meters, and Emma Hobbs finished 10th with a mark of 3.13 meters.
Bryan Candrl finished second in the men's event with a mark of 4.51 meters, and Elliott Rule finished fifth in the event with a mark of 4.36 meters.
Discus
Barton finished second in the men's event with an NCAA qualifying mark of 53.25 meters, Pearson finished fourth with a mark of 50.19 meters, and Boyd finished 10th with a mark of 45.63 meters.
Long jump
Jon Watts finished third in the men's event with a mark of 7.18 meters, and Taris Jackson finished ninth with a mark of 6.56 meters.
High jump
Rylee Darnell finished fifth in the women's event with a mark of 1.60 meters.
1500-meter run
Alana Bundy finished 10th in the women's event with a time of 5:13.63.
Up next for the Lions will be the Rock Chalk Classic hosted by the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas, at Rock Chalk Park on Saturday, April 29, before competing at the MIAA Outdoor Championships hosted by Lincoln in Jefferson City from May 5-7 at Dwight T. Reed Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.