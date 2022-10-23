The Missouri Southern women’s soccer program ended its season with a 2-0 loss to MIAA regular-season champion and No. 5 Central Missouri on Sunday at Hal Bodon Field.
The Lions (2-14-1, 2-8-1 MIAA) were led by Lilly Doneghue as she collected 11 saves in goal, becoming the first goalie to reach that mark since Luz Galindo accomplished the feat at Northeastern State in 2019.
Ashley Koepp and Ella Durocher both had two shots and one shot on goal to lead the MSSU attack.
Central Missouri (15-1-2, 9-1-1 MIAA) was led by Julia Kristensen with two goals off seven shots, including five shots on goal. Madeline Hamline was second on the team with four shots, and along with Lindsay Edmonds and Ashleigh Martin, had two shots on goal with Martin picking up an assist as well. Sydney Beck collected two saves in her 90 minutes stationed in goal.
In the first half, the Lions and Jennies held each other in check with the halftime score being 0-0. Both teams were able to carve out chances and control the momentum through stretches of time.
The second half was where the breakthrough happened, with Central Missouri getting goals in the 73rd and 76th minutes to seal the 2-0 score line.
As a team this year, the Lions finished with more MIAA points than last year and the most since the 2019 season.
Riley Laver finishes her career with her name all over the top-ten career list at Southern, ranking fourth in the program in minutes played (3,712), sixth in saves (185), seventh in games played (34), eighth in goals-against average (1.7), eighth in saves per game (5.44) and ninth in wins (six).
