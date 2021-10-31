The Missouri Southern women’s soccer team saw its season come to a close in a 2-1 loss in double overtime to Northwest Missouri on Sunday at MSSU’s Hal Bodon Field.
The Lions capped the season with a 3-12-2 overall record as well as a 2-9 record in MIAA play.
Southern grabbed the lead in the 31st minute on an opportunity created by a Banner Williams shot that was deflected by the Bearcats’ goalie. Aisley Stevens claimed possession of the ball and slotted a shot into the left side of the net, giving MSSU a 1-0 advantage that would be taken into halftime.
NWMSU (12-5-1, 8-2-1) tied up the match in the 65th minute when a free kick by Madi McKeever led to a goal on a header by Letycia Bonifacio. Southern had four shots in the final 10 minutes of regulation, including three that were on target, but none found the back of the net as the game went into overtime.
It wasn’t until the second overtime period that either team could pull out in front. Northwest’s Teagan Blackburn wound up being the one to deliver the go-ahead score off an assist by Madi McKeever in the 103rd minute. The goal came one minute after MSSU’s Ella Durocher had a shot attempt get saved by the Bearcats’ goalie.
Elisabeth Pujado led the Lions with three shots in the game, while Durocher, Stevens and Mackenzie Scholtz had two shots apiece. Scholtz, Durocher and Pujado each had two shots on goal, and Riley Laver had six saves in 103 minutes of action.
Kaylie Rock paced the Northwest attack with five shots, while Blackburn tallied three shots and Annelize Aleixo and Sophie Cissell chipped in two shots apiece.
Northwest posted an 18-16 advantage in shots, but Southern posted a 10-8 advantage in shots on goal.
Ashley Williams finished with a game-high nine saves for the Bearcats.
