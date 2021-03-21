The Missouri Southern women’s soccer team made a late push but ultimately fell 2-1 to Missouri Western in a nonconference game inside Fred G. Hughes Stadium on Sunday.
Western (2-1-1) jumped ahead with two goals in the first half to take a 2-0 advantage into halftime. Southern (1-3) got on the scoreboard in the 61st minute when Carina Calderon netted an unassisted goal to trim the Griffons’ lead in half at 2-1.
Maya Greenquist ripped a shot from well outside the box in the 89th minute that hit the inside portion of the near post and bounced to a Griffon defender, who then cleared it to a Lion before Greenquist fired another shot that was saved by the goalkeeper.
Southern’s last scoring opportunity came with less than 30 seconds remaining when Greenquist delivered a corner kick into the box that was saved by Western to preserve the 2-1 score.
The Lions recorded 11 shots (six on goal), while the Griffons had 15 shots (nine on goal). Riley Laver finished with seven saved and became the ninth goalkeeper in MSSU history to record 100 career saves. Greenquist got off three shots, while Calderon and Ashley Koepp had two shots apiece.
Missouri Southern plays host to Central Missouri in an MIAA game at Fred G. Hughes Stadium at 6 p.m. Friday.
