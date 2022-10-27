TOPEKA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team took out No. 14 ranked Washburn on Thursday night in five sets, completing the season-sweep of the Ichabods inside Lee Arena.
The Lions (12-14, 7-10 MIAA) completed the season sweep of both Washburn and Emporia State for the first time since the 2001 season.
Jaryn Benning had one of three double-doubles for the Lions as she finished with 12 kills and 26 digs. Fernanda Canedo had 16 kills and 11 digs, while Sophie Mader had 47 assists and 13 digs. Amelia Neels had 15 kills and hit .353, while Abbie Casper had 17 digs.
Washburn (20-6, 12-6 MIAA) was led by Sophie McMullen and Jalyn Stevenson, both with 13 kills.
Southern dropped set one 25-14, but rebounded to take sets two and three.
In the second set, the Lions opened a 7-3 lead, but the set was tied eight times before an ace from Mader and a kill from Irina Alekseeva gave the Lions the set, 25-22.
Set three saw the Lions lead 14-8 only to see Washburn take a 20-18 lead late. The Lions tied the set at 20 and led 22-21 before the set was tied at 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26. A kill from Canedo and a block from Canedo and Kierson Maydew gave the Lions the 28-26 win and a 2-1 set lead.
Set three was all Washburn, forcing the deciding fifth set.
In set five, the two teams traded points, but three-straight from Southern gave the Lions an 8-5 lead at the turn and forced a Washburn timeout. Two more in a row for the Lions made the score 10-5 and forced another Ichabods' timeout. From there, Southern scored five of the final seven points and back-to-back kills from Canedo sealed the win.
The Lions had 12 blocks on the night and posted seven aces.
Southern will play its final home match of the season on Tuesday, hosting Central Missouri at 6 p.m. inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center in Joplin.
