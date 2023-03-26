The Missouri Southern Lions completed a three-game weekend sweep of Emporia State University on Sunday with a 1-0 win at Warren Turner Field in Joplin.
The win vaulted the Lions (23-7, 13-3) into a three-way tie for first place in the MIAA with Pittsburg State and Central Missouri.
While the previous two games totaled 26 hits and 27 runs for the Lions, Sunday's game turned out to be a pitcher's duel.
Kyle Moore (4-2) logged the win for Southern, while giving up three hits, zero walks and striking out two. Owen Schneider threw four frames for the Lions, also giving up three hits. Schneider walked four and struck out two.
Noah Geekie (4-2) was tagged with the loss for ESU, despite giving up just two hits and walking two. Geekie also fanned seven Lion hitters. The lone run was unearned after two straight Hornet errors.
The only score of the game came in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Chayton Beck scored off a Nate Mieszkowski sacrifice fly to centerfield.
The run was set up by a Beck single. Beck then stole second off an errant pick-off attempt from Geekie. The second throwing error of the inning came off the arm of ESU first baseman, resulting in Beck advancing to third, before Mieszkowski drove in the run with the sacrifice fly.
The Lions' two hits came off a second-inning single off the bat of Ethan Clark and the Beck single.
The Lions gave up just one run in their three-game series against the Hornets, while scoring 27.
Up next for the Lions: a trip to Claremore on Tuesday to battle Rogers State. Southern returns home Wednesday for a 2 p.m. nonconference game against Southwestern Oklahoma State at Warren Turner Field.
