The second-seeded Missouri Southern Lions softball team kept its hopes alive Saturday for an MIAA title during the MIAA Championship Tournament. The Lions first recorded a 3-0 win over sixth-seed Missouri Western and followed that up with a 4-3 win over Rogers State that avenged a 4-1 second-round loss at the hands of the Hillcats.
All runs scored in the game against Missouri Western came in the bottom of the opening inning. Southern's Yazmin Vargas hit a one-out single to left field and followed that with a steal of second base. An Ashlynn Williams single to second base plated Vargas. Kara Amos hit her second home run in as many days to score Williams and bring the score to 3-0.
Pitching and defense took over for the rest of the game. Southern starter Avery Tallman (20-2) gave up three hits, walked none and fanned three in four innings of work. Reliever Bailey Lacy logged her third save of the year, giving up three hits and walking none in three innings of work.
Vargas led the Lions, going 2-4 at the plate. Southern was outhit 6-4 in the game, with six different Griffon hitters logging one hit each.
Second game
Southern took its first lead of the game against third-seeded Rogers State in the bottom of the third inning off a Hillcat throwing error that scored Adrianna Young.
The Lions made it 2-0 off an Emily Perry inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Southern added two more runs in the inning off a bases-loaded walk to Leighton Withers that scored Abby DeSanto. Young scored her second run of the game off a fielder's choice on an Ashlynn Williams at-bat and the Lions were up 4-0.
RSU plated its first run of the game off a Paxton Donaldson single to right field that scored Jaylan Gibson. Lion starter Avery Tallman was then pulled for reliever Bailey Lacy. The Hillcats came within one run at 4-3, after a one-out two-run homer off Lacy by Callie Yellin that scored Natalie Gonzalez. Lacy was replaced by Natalie Bates, who got the Lions out of the inning with no more runs scored.
Bates went on to retire the side in order in the top of the seventh, securing a spot in the finals for the Lions.
Tallman worked four and a third innings, giving up a run on four hits, a walk and two strike outs. Lacy gave up two runs on two hits in one inning. Bates logged the save and allowed one hit and struck out one in one and two-thirds innings.
The Lions will meet No. 1-seed Central Oklahoma at 11 a.m. Sunday in the finals. MSSU will need to win two games against the undefeated Bronchos under the double-elimination format of the tournament.
