BETHANY, Okla. — With 33 seconds remaining and Missouri Southern leading by a point, newly hired head coach Atiba Bradley called a timeout to put together a makeshift hands team on the sideline.
Bradley and the Lions had done as much planning and prepping as possible in the 10 practices they had leading up to Thursday’s spring football game at Southern Nazarene University. But of course, the one thing MSSU never did practice — an onside kick recovery — ended up being the last thing it needed to clinch a win in its first live competition since the 2019 season.
“That’s why we called a timeout ... because we had it drawn up in a book,” Bradley said, laughing. “With 10 practices, there were some things we didn’t get covered, quite frankly, because we were starting from the ground up.”
The improvised onside kick recovery ultimately paid off once 6-foot-4 defensive end Jamie Tago timed a hop before leaping in the air to snag the football, icing a 21-20 victory for MSSU on a chilly and windy day at SNU Football Stadium.
The win marked the Lions’ first and only contest against outside competition this spring. It also marked their first contest under Bradley, who formerly played for MSSU.
“I think the biggest thing for me is I really wanted it (the win) for the kids,” Bradley said. “The kids have done everything we’ve asked in the short time that I’ve been here. The kids are working hard and buying in. So, to me, it was really important they get something to say, ‘OK, when we work hard, we get rewarded.’ ”
That reward was made possible by a go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter when junior transfer quarterback Jaylon Banks hit sophomore wide receiver Jaedon Stoshak in stride for a 51-yard touchdown pass, putting MSSU up 21-14 with 2:58 remaining.
“I saw the safety looking at me, and once I saw Jaedon break, I knew we were going to be able to get it over the top of him,” said Banks, who finished 4-for-16 for 105 yards.
The Crimson Storm (0-3) made things interesting on their ensuing possession, marching 75 yards in 3 1/2 minutes for a four-yard TD pass from Gage Porter to Jordan Gillespie to trim the MSSU lead to one point. But rather kicking an extra point for the tie, SNU opted to go for the 2-point try instead.
Porter, a versatile scrambler who was a thorn in the side of Missouri Southern for most of the game, managed to elude a slew of defenders deep in his own backfield to keep the attempt alive for as long as he could before he threw a pass to the end zone that missed wide of his receiver. The QB finished the game with three touchdowns — two rushing and one passing — and more than 300 yards of total offense.
“That kid is a fighter,” Bradley said of Porter. “He probably didn’t get recruited because he’s 5-11, a little bit stocky. But that kid is competitive, he runs hard and he has elusiveness. Hats off to that kid, and hats off to our defense as well. We kept coming. The defense continued to compete.”
Highlighting the Lions’ defense was sophomore linebacker Colton Winder, a Carthage High School product, who logged a game-high eight tackles. Malachi Broadnax tallied six tackles for MSSU, while Tago and Jakwan Allen had five tackles apiece.
“We all had a good time,” Winder said. “I think it says a lot that we worked so well together. It was definitely sloppy — we haven’t played in a year and a half. But I’m really proud of the guys. We worked really hard.”
MSSU’s defense came up with three takeaways, with two leading to touchdowns in the second quarter.
The Lions trailed 7-0 at the end of the first quarter before they recovered a fumble on an errant option pitch to take over inside the SNU 5-yard line. MSSU scored a couple plays later when Josh Mercer plunged into the end zone on a two-yard carry, tying the game at 7 after a successful extra-point kick by Nick Williams.
It wound up being a career day for Mercer, a senior from Guyton, Georgia, who rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.
“When the wind blows, you have to be able to run the football,” Bradley said. “People are going to load the box, and safeties are going to be low. We have to find ways to manufacture yards on the ground game. Mercer is a horse. He’s a great kid, and again, he’s another one that is leading us.”
MSSU took its first lead later in the second quarter after recovering a fumble on an SNU punt return to open up shop inside the 10-yard line once again. Taylor Thomas accounted for the score on a two-yard TD run that put the Lions up 14-7.
Following a scoreless third quarter, the Crimson Storm tied the game at 14 with an 80-yard drive that was capped by a three-yard TD run by Porter.
The Lions will continue with their spring practice schedule before holding an intrasquad scrimmage on April 24.
“These kids are fighters,” Bradley said. “They’re very proud. I knew they were going to come in and compete and play hard. Losing wasn’t an option for them, and you saw it. The effort they played with was extremely good.”
