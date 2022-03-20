MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Southern softball team dropped a pair of games in the final day of the Fairfield Classic on Sunday at Northwest Missouri State University’s Bearcat Softball Field.
The Lions opened with a 7-1 setback to Winona State before falling 9-7 to Concordia-St. Paul.
MSSU, now 15-11 on the season, will have a quick turnaround before playing No. 21 Minnesota State in a doubleheader that starts at 10 a.m. Monday at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex in Joplin.
WSU 7, MSSU 1
Winona State pitcher Liz Pautz was efficient in her start in the circle, limiting Southern to one earned run and six hits while striking out eight batters in a complete-game effort.
MSSU’s lone run came in the bottom of the fourth inning when Leighton Withers double to left field to drive in Josie Tofpi and trim the Warriors’ lead to 2-1.
However, a five-run sixth by WSU all but closed the door as the Warriors jumped out to a six-run lead. The Lions managed to put a pair of runners on the base paths in the bottom of the seventh but ultimately came up empty-handed.
Withers finished 2 or 3 with one RBI to pace Southern at the plate. Tofpi, Izzy Medrano, Kristen Wade and Sidnie Hurst tallied one hit apiece.
Libby Neveau led Winona State offensively, going 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI. Abbie Hlas added a pair of hits and drove in two runs.
Kara Amos (6-6) surrendered just one earned run and one hit in 2/3 of an inning for MSSU. Bailey Lacy surrendered six runs — just one earned — and nine hits in five innings of relief before Avery Tallman closed with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
CSP 9, MSSU 7
MSSU held a three-run lead through five innings before Concordia-St. Paul closed the game with five unanswered runs, plating two in the sixth and then three in the seventh.
The Bears plated one run in the top of the first before MSSU drew even in the bottom half on a solo home run by Vargas.
CSP opened up its largest lead of the game after Clara Heislen hit a three-run home run in the top of the second to put the Bears up 4-1.
The Lions again responded to knot the score back up by the start of the fourth. An RBI single by Abby DeSanto in the bottom of the second was followed by back-to-back solo home runs by Tofpi and Withers in the third to tie the game at 4-4.
Southern took its first lead in the bottom of the fifth after plating three runs on a pair of hits. Vargas managed to cross home plate on a CSP error before Ashlynn Williams singled to right-center field to plate Medrano and Adrianna Young for a 7-4 lead.
Vargas finished 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Tofpi went 2 for 4 with a homer and one RBI, and Williams tallied one hit and a team-high two RBI.
Heislen finished a perfect 3 for 3 with three RBI and three runs scored to pace the Bears’ offense.
In the circle, Lacy got the start for MSSU and surrendered four earned runs and three hits in two innings. Tallman relieved Lacy in the third and allowed three earned runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. Amos retired two of three batters she faced in the seventh.
Bryanna Olson started for CSP and surrendered five earned runs and seven hits in six innings of work. She was relieved in the sixth by Erica McCullough, who was credited with the win after tossing one scoreless inning.
