ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Missouri Southern soccer team took a 1-0 lead into halftime in its MIAA opener against Missouri Western, but the Griffons closed with two unanswered scored to claim a 2-1 overtime victory over the Lions on Saturday at Spratt Stadium.
Banner Williams scored her first goal of the season to give the Lions (1-5-2, 0-1 MIAA) the early advantage.
In the 26th minute, the Lions won a corner kick that was cleared by a MWSU defender before being controlled by Williams, who sent in a cross that bounced over the Griffon goalie and into the far side of the net.
Western (4-2-2, 1-0) earned the equalizer in the 53rd minute on a goal by Eszter Toth that made it a 1-1 game.
For the second time in two weeks, MSSU and MWSU were tied at the end of regulation in a contest against one another. The first meeting between the two teams resulted in a 2-2 tie on Sept. 17.
The overtime period saw Kaili Campbell net the winner on a long-range shot with just under a minute remaining in the period.
For Southern, Mackenzie Sholtz finished with two shots while Jori Hays, Williams, Ashley Koepp and Ering Fisher each had one shot on goal. Western finished with a 19-11 advantage in shots and a 9-4 advantage in shots on goal.
Lilly Doneghue, in her first start of the season at goalie, played all 98-plus minutes and picked up seven saves.
The Griffons had Campbell finish with a goal and an assist while having a game-high five shots.
Southern returns home to host Rogers State on Friday at 6 p.m. at Hal Bodon Field.
