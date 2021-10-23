EMPORIA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern football team once again found itself in a tightly-contested football game that would go to the wire.
But despite pulling to within three points of the Emporia State Hornets twice in the final quarter, the Lions were ultimately kept at bay in a 24-21 setback on Saturday afternoon at Welch Stadium.
MSSU (3-5, 3-5 MIAA) saw a two-game win streak come to a close while ESU (4-4, 4-4) snapped a two-game losing streak.
The Lions were hindered by 15 offensive penalties that set them back a total of 140 yards throughout the day. But despite the self-inflicted wounds as well as an 11-point deficit they faced early in the fourth quarter, they battled back to make things interesting down the home stretch.
A 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dawson Herl to wide receiver Brian Boyd Jr. capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive and was followed by a successful two-point conversion that trimmed the ESU lead to 17-14 with 8:07 remaining.
However, the Hornets responded on their ensuing drive with a 64-yard drive that resulted in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Braden Gleason to Tyler Kahmann, swelling the ESU lead back up to 10 points with 5:45 to play.
The Lions scored their second touchdown of the quarter a little more than four minutes later when Herl delivered an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jaedon Stoshak to trim the deficit back to three points with 39 seconds to go.
But it was too little, too late at that point.
An ensuing onside kick by MSSU was recovered by the Hornets, who then took a knee on their next play to milk the final seconds off the clock and avoid their first setback to the Lions since 2009.
The Hornets opened the contest with 10 straight points — a 28-yard field goal by Sam Dobbins and then a 5-yard TD run by Canaan Brooks — in the first quarter before Southern’s Nick Williams converted on field-goal attempts of 44 and 22 yards to make it a 10-6 ballgame by the middle stages of the third quarter.
The Hornets opened up their largest lead of the game when Gleason connected with Kahmaan for a 9-yard TD pass that put ESU up 17-6 with 11:54 to play in the fourth.
ESU, which has the top passing offense in the MIAA thus far in the season, amassed 219 yards through the air and finished with 341 yards of total offense.
Gleason completed 31 of 43 passes and threw for two touchdowns, while Kahmaan logged nine catches for 71 yards and a pair of TDs. Brooks rushed for 105 yards and a score on 28 carries.
Outside of a plethora of penalties, one interception and seven total punts, it was also a productive offensive day for the Lions, who finished with 362 yards of total offense.
Herl completed 21 of 37 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns. His lone interception on the day came on a fourth-down pass at the 3:26-mark of the fourth quarter as MSSU trailed 24-14.
JarMichael Cooper hauled in five passes for 87 yards with his longest reception going for 32 yards.
It was a rough day for the MSSU rushing attack as the Lions were limited to 54 yards. Nathan Glades led the team with 39 yards on 14 carries.
Linebacker Richard Jordan Jr. paced the MSSU defense with eight solo tackles and 12 total tackles. He also recorded a six-yard sack.
Southern plays host to Missouri Western at 2 p.m. next Saturday at Fred G. Hughes Stadium in Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.