The Missouri Southern baseball team bounced back in a big way on Friday as it evened up its series against Newman with a lopsided 12-2 victory at McCarthy Field in Wichita, Kansas.
The triumph avenged a 16-9 setback the Lions suffered to the Jets in the series opener on Thursday.
MSSU (25-16, 15-11 MIAA) plated eight runs through the first two innings and finished with 16 hits while Newman (21-18, 11-15) was limited to six hits.
The Lions were aided by another standout pitching performance by starter Logan VanWey, who improved to 5-3 on the season after limiting Newman to one earned run and four hits while striking out six batters in six innings of work.
“Obviously we needed a good start from Logan, and he did that,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. “I mean, he gave up three hits in the first inning and then didn’t really give up another besides a ball that should have been caught in the infield. But he was awesome.
“We knew yesterday would be tough just because we kind of emptied the tank a little bit to try to beat Rogers State (on Tuesday). But today was a new day, and Logan did outstanding and did what we needed him to do.”
Southern drew first blood with three runs in the top of the first. Ryan Doran opened the scoring with an RBI single to left-center field to plate Nate Mieszkowski before Treghan Parker drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Henry Kusiak from third. Chayton Beck capped the scoring in the frame with a fielder’s choice that scored Doran from third.
Newman scored one in the bottom of the first before MSSU added five runs to its lead in the second. The frame was highlighted by a three-run home run by Treghan Parker as well as RBI at-bats by Jordan Fitzpatrick and Doran.
Southern went up 10-1 after plating a pair of runs in the fifth, which saw Beck drive in Miller from third on a sacrifice fly before Drew Davis drove in Parker on an single to center field.
After Newman scored another run in the seventh to trim the MSSU lead to 10-2, the Lions capped the scoring in the game with a pair of one-run showings in the eighth and ninth innings. Miller plated Fitzpatrick on a double to right-center field in the eighth, and Kusiak drove in Davis on a sacrifice fly in the ninth.
Davis and Mieszkowski both logged three hits in the game, while Parker finished 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBI. Miller went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and one RBI, and Doran went 2 for 5 with two RBI.
Southern has totaled 21 runs and 31 hits through the first two games of its series against Newman.
“We’ve swung it well the last two days,” Darnell said. “The story of it yesterday was that we left 16 runners on base, which is just a crazy amount. Everybody is kind of being productive offensively.
“It was great to see Drew Davis have a good day today. He’s back from injury. Mieszkowski looked good, and Doran is back after missing some time due to (a family matter). Hopefully some of those things are remedying themselves and we can start getting some consistency here.”
MSSU relievers Jeremiah Kennedy, Scott Duensing and Alex Baker tossed one inning apiece in relief and combined to limit the Jets to one earned run and two hits.
Newman starter Nate Denniston was charged with the loss after surrendering 10 earned runs and 12 hits in five innings.
Tyler Push finished 2 for 3 at the plate with a triple and a double to pace Newman offensively.
The Lions and the Jets will wrap up their series with a game on Saturday at 1 p.m. MSSU heads into the game positioned in a tie for fifth place with Central Oklahoma in the MIAA standings.
