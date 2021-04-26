The Missouri Southern softball team continued its winning ways Monday with a doubleheader sweep of Emporia State at Pat Lipira Softball Complex in Joplin.
The Lions picked up a 4-3 walk-off win in the first game before claiming a 6-4 win in the second.
“Two gritty wins today,” MSSU head coach Hallie Blackney said. “Emporia is a solid time. A couple years ago as the 8-seed, they won our conference tournament. So we have a lot of respect for that program, and it was big for us to come out and get that sweep today.”
MSSU (24-13-1, 11-4-1 MIAA) extended its winning streak to four games and has won seven of its last eight contests.
The Lions are positioned in third in the MIAA standings, trailing second-place Central Missouri by 1 1/2 games and first-place Central Oklahoma by 2 1/2 games with four games remaining in the regular season.
“I think we’ve found ourselves,” Blackney said of MSSU’s late-season push. “We trust each other. We all want to win and know what it takes and what it looks like when we’re playing well. And kudos to the girls because we didn’t have a normal fall due to COVID. You know, usually we play a 56-game schedule, and we’re at a 44-game schedule now. And if you look at our roster, half of our team is new. So I’m just really proud of them for figuring out each other and understanding what each individual laser focus is. … The growth and maturity of this team has really paid dividends.”
Southern wraps up its regular season this weekend in Joplin, playing host to Northwest Missouri in a doubleheader on Friday before welcoming Missouri Western for another doubleheader on Saturday.
MSSU 4, ESU 3
Sophomore infielder Josie Tofpi provided the late-game heroics with a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The frame started with freshman Yazmin Vargas reaching on a fielding error at short stop. A sacrifice bunt by senior Makaila Leonhart advanced Vargas to second before Tofpi drove her in for the game-winning run on a hit belted to center field.
Tofpi, a native of Moore, Oklahoma, finished 3-for-4 with two RBI.
“That kid is clutch,” Blackney said of Tofpi. “She’s top 10 nationally with runners in scoring position for batting average. As soon as Yaz got on in the seventh inning, I knew we were just going to bunt her over and let Josie hit her in. So I have a lot of confidence in all of our hitters, one through nine, and we’re executing very well right now.”
Earlier in the game, Tofpi gave the Lions their first run with an infield single that plated sophomore Sidnie Hurst, trimming Emporia State’s lead to 2-1.
Southern took its first lead in the fourth when freshman Kara Amos and freshman Adrianna Young recorded RBI singles for a 3-2 advantage. Ashlynn Williams opened the frame with a leadoff triple to center field.
ESU tied the game at 3 with an RBI single by Kelsey Phillips in the top of the sixth.
Amos picked up the win after retiring the first three batters she faced in the seventh. Abby Atkin started the game and went six innings in the no-decision, limiting ESU to one earned run and five hits.
MSSU 6, ESU 4
MSSU totaled 13 hits and plated the final three runs to come away with the two-run victory.
The Hornets were mirrored by the Lions as they posted two runs in the first, one run in the second and one run in the fifth. However, a two-run sixth by MSSU wound up being the difference thanks to RBI singles by Leonhard and Leighton Withers.
“One of our goals for every game is responsive runs,” Blackney said. “If the other team scores, we want to answer immediately. In that game, we answered every half inning. So that was big. It was just a constant fight mentality from our girls.”
Withers led MSSU offensively, going 4-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored, while hurst went 3-for-3 with an RBI triple and one run scored. Tofpi went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Williams had a two-RBI double.
Amos (7-4) earned her second win of the day after limiting ESU to one earned run and three hits while striking out five in 5 2/3 innings. Bailey Lacy surrendered three earned runs and four hits in 1 1/3.
