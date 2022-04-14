WICHITA, Kan. — In a game that featured 27 total hits and 13 extra-base hits, the Missouri Southern baseball team couldn’t keep pace with MIAA foe Newman in a 16-9 series-opening setback on Thursday at McCarthy Field.
The Lions, falling to 24-16 overall and 14-11 in conference play, suffered the setback despite outhitting the Jets 15-12.
Ryan Doran paced MSSU at the plate, going 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles, a walk and three runs scored. Treghan Parker finished 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBI, while Chayton Beck, Henry Kusiak and Nate Mieszkowski each finished with a pair of hits.
The Lions also got a home run from Jordan Fitzpatrick, who drove in a pair of runs.
Jacob Davis started but lasted just one inning after surrendering three runs (two earned) and two hits with a pair of strikeouts and two walks. Chase Beiter relieved Davis in the second and was charged with the loss after allowing 10 runs (five earned) and six hits while striking out three in 2 2/3 innings of work.
Ryan Paschal tossed 1 1/3 innings for the Lions as he allowed three earned runs on three hits while striking out three. Scott Duensing and Alex Baker combined to toss three scoreless innings in relief.
The Jets had four players with multiple hits and were paced at the plate by Jake Angelico, who went 3 for 4 with a triple, a double and two RBI. Carson Hawks and Anthony Ferrante both homered for Newman. Hawks and Zach Stewart led the team in RBI with three apiece.
The Jets were up 3-0 by the end of the first inning, but the Lions answered right back with a pair of runs in the top of the second after an RBI double by Parker and a sacrifice fly by Beck.
Newman plated four more runs in the bottom of the second before Southern responded again with a six-run showing in the top of the third. The frame saw a two-run blast by Fitzpatrick, a three-run double by Parker and then an RBI sacrifice fly by Kusiak as the Lions took their first lead of the game at 8-7.
However, it was all Newman from there as the Jets outscored the Lions 8-1 in the final six innings. Southern’s last run came on an RBI single by Beck in the sixth.
Newman used four pitchers in the game. Crae Pfannestiel spent the longest stretch not he mound and picked up the win after limiting MSSU to one earned run and five hits in four innings.
MSSU and Newman will play the second game of their series on Friday at 3 p.m. The series finale is slated for Saturday at 1 p.m.
