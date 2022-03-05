The Northwest Missouri State baseball team avoided a series sweep on Saturday as it claimed a 6-3 win over Missouri Southern at Warren Turner Field in Joplin.
The Lions (11-8, 3-3 MIAA), who picked up wins of 5-2 and 8-6 over the Bearcats earlier in the week, still won the conference series by a 2-1 margin.
NWMSU (5-11, 1-5) did all of its damage in the first three innings as it built a quick 6-1 lead.
The top of the first inning saw the Bearcats plate four runs, with one coming on an RBI double to left-center field by Drew Mackie and three coming on a home run to center by Jacob Pinkerton.
Matt Miller got Southern on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second with a solo home run. However, Northwest responded in the very next inning with a pair of runs — an RBI single by Pinkerton scoring one and a steal at home by Alex Bowers to score another — to take a five-run advantage.
Southern plated two more runs from there, with one apiece coming in the sixth and eighth innings. Jordan Fitzpatrick logged an RBI triple to plate Henry Kusiak in the sixth before Tommy Stevenson plated Clay Miles on an triple to left-center in the eighth.
The Lions finished with six hits and were led by Stevenson and Miller, who both went 2 for 4 with one RBI. Miller logged a homer and a double while Stevenson had one triple and a double.
Jacob Pinkerton finished 3 for 5 with four RBI to pace the Bearcats, who tallied eight hits as a team.
NWMSU starter Alex Slocum picked up his second win of the season after limiting MSSU to two earned runs and four hits in seven innings. He also struck out six batters and walked one.
Jacob Gajic relieved Slocum in the eighth and picked up his first save of the season after allowing one unearned run and two hits in two innings.
For MSSU, starter Cole Woods was charged with the loss after allowing five earned runs and two hits in two innings of work.
Cale McCallister surrendered one unearned run and six hits in 4 1/3 innings of relief. Jeremiah Kennedy and Scott Duensing also came on in relief and tossed a combined 2 2/3 scoreless innings.
Missouri Southern hits the road next weekend to take on Central Oklahoma in a three-game series in Edmond, Okla. The first game is slated for 5 p.m. at Wendell Simmons Field.
