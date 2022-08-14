SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Southern soccer program played against NCAA Division I Missouri State on Sunday in an exhibition and fell 3-1 inside Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium on the campus of the Bears.
The Lions were led offensively by Ella Durocher, who finished with a goal in the 83rd minute while having all four shots being on goal. Ashlyn Stigall had a shot on goal as well, and Lariah Boone got off a shot from defense. Riley Laver collected six saves in the first half and Lilly Doneghue had five in the second.
Missouri State had three different goal scorers while Grace O’Keefe and Joey Fosnow had four shots each to lead the team. Ella Becker led the goalies for the Bears, collecting two saves while Camielle Day and Katherine Montgomery collected one each.
The first half saw both teams control the ball for spells at a time with the Lions being able to spring the counter and create pressure on the Bears. Missouri State would score first in the 27th minute, with Durocher almost making it 1-1 in the 33rd minute after breaking free on the right wing and ripping a shot to the far side that hit the post and bounced out.
Missouri State would add two more goals in the first 45 minutes to head into the half up 3-0, Laver collected six saves and the defense cleared a ball from crossing the line as the Lions defense held their own against the D1 opponent.
In the second half, the sun was starting to go down, which gave shade to the field but the heat was still taking its toll on both teams. The Lions were able to continue soaking up pressure and releasing on counter attacks while also maintaining possession when the opportunity arose to try and tire out the Bears.
Following a mass substitution by Missouri State, the Lions capitalized on the situation with Durocher being freed on the left wing just past half. Durocher dribbled into the box and unleashed a left-footed, low shot to beat the outstretched leg of the Bears’ goalie and landing inside the far side netting, making it 3-1 for the final score.
Missouri Southern will play Oklahoma Baptist and Southwest Baptist in scrimmages this week before beginning the regular season.
The Lions will face off with No. 17 Minnesota State–Mankato on August 26 at Hal Bodon Field in the first game of the season before making the first road trip to Missouri S&T in Rolla on August 28 at the Missouri S&T soccer field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.