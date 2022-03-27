EMPORIA, Kan. — The Missouri Southern baseball team was denied a series sweep on Sunday as Emporia State claimed a narrow 3-2 win in 10 innings in the weekend finale at Glenn Field.
Southern, having picked up wins of 6-2 and 15-2 over ESU earlier in the weekend, still came away with the 2-1 series triumph.
The Lions (18-12, 9-7 MIAA) held a 2-0 lead at the end of the fifth inning before the Hornets (11-18, 5-11) closed the game with three unanswered runs.
The two teams took a 2-2 tie into the 10th before Kadyn Williams hit a single to left field to plate Kase Johnson for the walk-off victory. Johnson set up the scoring opportunity by doubling in his at-bat earlier in the frame.
MSSU drew first blood with a pair of runs in the fifth. Chayton Beck scored the first run on an infield error before Henry Kusiak drove in Nate Mieszkowski on a single to right field for the 2-0 lead.
ESU responded with one run in the sixth and then another in the eighth to knot up the score once again.
Southern suffered the setback despite outhitting Emporia State 14-8. Jordan Fitzpatrick led the team with three hits while Mieszkowski, Case Tucker, Kusiak and Beck logged two hits apiece. Ryan Doran and Fitzpatrick both doubled.
Sam Chaput paced ESU at the plate with a pair of hits — including a double — and one RBI. Kase Johnson also doubled and drove in a run.
Noah Geekie was credited with the win after tossing two scoreless innings in relief for the Hornets. Jared Kengott started for ESU and limited Southern to one earned run and 11 hits in 7 1/3 innings. Chandler Ashby, a former Crowder College standout, allowed no runs in 2/3 of an inning.
For MSSU, Cole Woods went seven innings in his start, surrendering just two earned runs and five hits while striking out four batters. Cale McCallister tossed 1/3 of an inning before Scott Duensing surrendered one earned run and two hits in 2 1/3 .
At the end of the weekend, MSSU is in a three-way tie for fourth place in the MIAA standings with Central Oklahoma (16-12, 9-7) and Rogers State (15-14, 9-7). Central Missouri (22-3, 16-0), Pittsburg State (18-9, 13-3) and Washburn (21-8, 12-4) are first, second and third, respectively.
The Lions will be back in action on Tuesday when they play host to RSU at 6 p.m. at Warren Turner Field.
