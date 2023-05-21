The Missouri Southern Lions baseball team managed to stave off elimination for one game Sunday but fell in a second game to end its season at the NCAA Division II Central Regional finals.
Southern, playing at home, won the first game against Minnesota State University (Mankato) 9-5 but lost the second game 10-4.
The Lions had lost an earlier game to the Mavericks this weekend.
Southern won the first game Sunday on strong hitting and timely pitching by Steen Lane, who came in during the second inning after starter Cole Woods struggled, having given up four hits and three earned runs in the first inning.
Lane stabilized the game for the Lions for seven innings, giving up three hits and two runs — one earned, before giving away to Cale McAlester in the ninth inning after giving up a single by the Maverick’s Ryan Wickman, then hitting Mikey Gottschalk with a pitch.
The Mavericks got their final run before McAlester and the Lions defense closed the door.
“Steen Lane was awesome, he pitched great,” Southern coach Bryce Darnell said. “Really for us to have to play five games, it’s hard, but he came through for us, and Laif Hultine was good, and we had a lot of good performances. I’m very proud of how our guys competed.”
The Southern offense came alive in the middle innings, scoring three runs in the fourth inning and six runs in the fifth.
Missouri Southern second baseman Nate Mieszkowski and left fielder Treaghan Parker went 2 for 5 in the first game with Mieszkowski driving in two runs. Catcher Chayton Beck had one hit that drove in three runs for the Lions.
Game 2
Mankato scored early and often in the second game, jumping out to a 2-1 lead in the first inning, then leading 5-2 after three innings and 7-3 after four innings.
The Mavericks added another run in the sixth and two in the seventh while Missouri Southern could only manage a run in the eighth to make the final score 10-4, allowing the Mavericks to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.
Mankato center fielder Ryan Wickman drove in four runs on one hit, while Adam Weed managed two RBIs on one hit.
“We knew today was going to be tough, Missouri Southern’s a great team with an unbelievable offense,” Mavericks coach PJ McIntee said. "We just wanted to roll up our sleeves and keep fighting. That’s the biggest thing ... to keep fighting and keep pushing it. We just knew we had our work cut out for us today no matter what."
Southern ended its season 45-17.
