The Missouri Southern softball team suffered a 7-0 setback to No. 21 Minnesota State on a rain-riddled Monday morning at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
The two teams were originally slated for a doubleheader before storms in the Joplin area forced the cancellation of the second game during the bottom of the third inning.
The Lions (15-12) were pitted against one of the top pitchers in NCAA Division II in MSU starter Mackenzie Ward, who tossed five scoreless innings and allowed just one hit while striking out seven batters. Ward was credited with the win to move to 11-2 on the season.
Katie Bracken relieved Ward in the sixth and tossed two scoreless frames while allowing just a pair of hits.
The Mavericks (16-6) scored in each of the first three innings to take a 4-0 lead. Sydney Nielsen accounted for each of the runs with a solo home run in the first, a sacrifice fly in the second and then a two-run home run in the third.
Bracken added an RBI single in the fifth before Ellie Tallman capped the scoring with an RBI single in the seventh.
Nielsen finished 3 for 4 with three RBI and four runs scored for the Mavericks, while Tallman went 2 for 4 with two RBI and one run scored. Kylie Sullivan logged three singles in four plate appearances and crossed home plate once.
Ashlynn Williams paced MSSU at the plate with a pair of hits. Leighton Withers added one hit.
Southern takes on MIAA foe Northeastern State in a doubleheader that starts on Friday at 2 p.m. in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.