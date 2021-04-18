WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Missouri Southern women’s soccer team clinched a spot in the MIAA tournament despite suffering a 1-0 loss to No. 14 Central Missouri on Sunday.
The Lions (4-8, 1-4 MIAA) have advanced to the conference tournament for the first time since the 2017 season.
In Southern’s setback to the Jennies (8-4, 4-2), a scoreless first half was followed by a UCM goal off a corner kick with 14 minutes remaining. The goal wound up being the difference as Central picked up the win in its last contest of the spring season.
UCM opted out of the MIAA tournament after winning the Southeast Division.
Southern, which finished fourth in the Southeast Division, will play Northwest Missouri in Maryville, Mo., on Thursday to open the conference tourney. The start time for the game is yet to be determined.
