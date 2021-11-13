A back-and-forth battle on senior day saw the Missouri Southern volleyball team fall 3-0 to Fort Hays State in its regular-season finale on Saturday at Robert EllisYoung Gym.
The Tigers (13-16, 7-13 MIAA) picked up consecutive set victories of 25-23, 25-15 and 25-20.
The Lions (4-26, 1-19 MIAA) were led by CC Pollard with eight kills, four digs and a block. Josey Goldberg and Armyni Perales had six kills apiece. Goldberg recording eight digs while Sophie Mader dished out 20 assists and had nine digs. Grace Quiroz had 14 digs, and Brooklyn McCain had nine digs of her own.
FHSU (13-16, 7-13 MIAA) was led by Riley Tinder and Morgan Christiansen with 11 and nine kills, respectively.
The first set saw the Lions and Tigers combine for four tied scores and one lead change. The Tigers led 9-4 early on, but the Lions went on an 8-3 run to tie the set at 12 and force a Tigers timeout.
The two teams traded points until the Tigers opened up a 22-18 lead late and forced a Southern timeout. Despite the Lions getting within one (24-23), FHSU put away the set for the early match advantage.
The second set saw the Tigers go on a big run midway through to put it away. The teams were tied at 10-10 before a 4-1 run forced a Lions timeout. The Tigers closed the set on an 11-4 surge.
In the final set, FHSU led 18-13 and eventually closed out the match with a kill from Isabelle Reynolds.
The Lions had seven blocks, with a team-high four coming from Amelia Neels and three from Kierson Maydew.
Saturday marked the final home match for MSSU seniors Pollard and McCain.
