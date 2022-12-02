Missouri Southern State University marked its fifth top-10 men’s finish in program history Friday in the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships in Seattle.
The Lions, concluding their cross country season, placed ninth among 34 teams in the national event.
The top 10 teams in order were Colorado School of Mines, Wingate, Colorado Christian, Grand Valley State, Chico State, Illinois-Springfield, Augustana (South Dakota), Charleston (West Virginia), Missouri Southern and Michigan Tech.
Pittsburg (Kansas) State University ended 20th in the 10,000-meter competition.
Missouri Southern was the top-finishing squad from the MIAA Conference.
JP Rutledge led the Lions individually with a time of 30:42.6 for 47th place, while Matthew Oglesby had the top time for Pittsburg State at 30:27.7 and 38th place.
Rutledge improved 27 places over the final 2.8 kilometers of the race.
Other top Southern places were earned by Ryan Riddle, 63rd, in 30:53.9; Gidieon Kimutal, 82nd, 31:02.6; and Riley Simpson, 87th, 31:06.7.
Jaden Deaton (31:28.3), Kelton Sorrell (32:15.6) and Kaden Cole (33:15.5) rounded out the Lions’ places.
Missouri Southern’s best finish came in 2000 when the Lions finished sixth. In addition, Southern has had 12 All-American performances.
