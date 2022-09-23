The Missouri Southern football team will face its second road test of the season on Saturday when it travels to Hays, Kansas, to take on Fort Hays State in a Week 4 MIAA tilt at 7 p.m. inside Lewis Field Stadium.
The Lions enter the matchup with a 2-1 record, having claimed wins in its last two outings over Central Oklahoma and Northeastern State after opening the season with a setback to then-No. 14 Nebraska-Kearney.
A win over the Tigers (1-2) on Saturday would clinch Southern’s first three-game win streak since the 2013 season when it finished 7-3.
“That is on the back of everybody’s mind, the three-game win streak,” MSSU junior wide receiver Ezekiel Lang said during the Lions’ weekly press conference on Wednesday. “Even though a two-game win streak is good, we want to improve to three. But we really just want to beat Fort Hays, to be honest. … We’re just thinking about winning.”
MSSU has other history to overcome on Saturday as the Lions have not defeated FHSU in the last eight meetings between the two teams. Southern’s last victory over the Tigers was a 41-31 triumph in 2010 at Fort Hays.
FHSU picked up a 42-21 victory over MSSU last season in Joplin.
However, Bradley was adamant on Wednesday that his team has had a different, more confident feel to it ever since the end of the summer.
“Honestly, I kind of senses the confidence back at the end of the summer,” he said. “Our guys put on some good muscle. Our guys were moving better than they had. So they were starting to feel really, really good about themselves physically, which naturally makes them a little bit more confident as football players. So what I think is happening now is that it’s starting to bleed to our team.”
Southern, coming off a 41-20 home win over UCO, is averaging 25.7 points per game while surrendering 19.3 ppg to its opponents.
The Lions are also averaging 3331.3 yards of total offense per game through the first three weeks of the season.
Leading the way for Southern on offense is redshirt sophomore quarterback Dawson Herl, who’s completed 55.1% of his passes (38 of 69) for 442 yards and three touchdowns. The signal caller accounted for five TDs — three passing and two rushing — last weekend to help the Lions stave off the Bronchos.
Southern has three receivers with more than 100 reception yards in Chris Boudreaux (178), Jaedon Stoshak (117) and Ezekeil Lang (110). Lang and Stoshak had two and one TD catches, respectively, in MSSU’s win over UCO.
Joplin High School product Nathan Glades leads the Lions’ ground attack with 285 yards and three TDs on 57 carries.
The Southern defense ranks fifth in the conference with an average of 316 yards of total offender surrendered per game. It’s also tied for second in the league in interceptions with four.
Starting linebackers Richard Jordan Jr., Colton Winder and Coleman Booker pace the MSSU defense with 36, 20 and 18 total tackles through three games. Jordan also has a team-high 5 1/2 tackles for loss, while defensive lineman Solomona Fetuao leads the team in sacks with two.
Avery Bass, Dylan Bolden, Ian McSwain and Colton Bass have logged one interception apiece for MSSU. Winder has the team’s lone fumble recovery.
FHSU comes into the game with a 1-2 record, having suffered losses to Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western before earning a 51-14 victory over Lincoln last week.
“They’re a good opponent,” Bradley said of FHSU. “I think too many times we put too much stock in a record. But if you remember right, they were 1-2 last year coming into town, and they beat us up. This is a team that’s getting better every week.”
Jack Dawson has assumed the starting QB role for the Tigers ever since standout signal caller Chance Fuller was sidelined by an injury in Week 1.
Dawson has completed 57.9% of his passes (33 of 57) for 477 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. FHSU has two players with over 150 yards receiving in Manny Ramsey (218) and Hunter Budke (152). Adrian Soto is the team’s top rusher with 157 yards an a TD on 31 carries.
Following its tilt with Fort Hays, Southern will hit the road again on Oct. 1 to take on Pittsburg State before returning home to clash with Lincoln on Oct. 8.
