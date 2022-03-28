HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — The Missouri Southern men’s golf team was positioned in fifth place at the conclusion of the first day of the Natural States Golf Classic at Red Apple Inn and Country Club.
Southern traveled seven golfers to the event that’s hosted by Harding University. Two golfers are competing as individuals in the event and won’t be counted toward the Lions’ team score.
MSSU carded a team score of 298 in the first round and trailed fourth-place Southern Arkansas by three strokes. No. 22 Henderson State led the standings with a 281 and was followed by second-place Harding (287) and third-place Missouri S&T (288).
Southeast Oklahoma State (303), the Harding junior varsity team (304), Missouri Western (305), Northwest Oklahoma State (307), Arkansas-Monticello (314) and Hendrix College (326) rounded out the 11-team field.
Connor Williamson headlined the day for Southern as he recorded four birdies in 18 holes to card an even-par 71. He was in a tie for seventh place individually at the conclusion of the round.
Logan Greer and Alexander Page both shot 72 and were tied for 10th place. Page competed as an individual and had the second-lowest score among unattached competitors. Greer and Page tallied four and three birdies, respectfully.
Tradgon McCrae finished the round in a tie for 27th with a 76. Grant Sikes, competing unattached, carded a 77 to position himself in a tie for 37th.
Ben Markmann (79) and Ben Epperly (81) finished the day in 46th and 54th place, respectfully.
MSSU will wrap up the event on Tuesday with a final 18-hole round that starts at 8:30 a.m.
