PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Missouri Southern track and field teams had a pair of All-American finishes in the first day of the 2022 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday at Pittsburg State University.
Peyton Bard and Josh Fulmer both earned medals in the men’s weight throw, with Barton finishing fifth with a throw of 20.39 meters while Fulmer, now a two-time All-American in the event, placed sixth with a mark of 20.17 meters. Both throws rank in top five in MSSU program history.
In the women’s 60-meter dash, Kiara Smith qualified for the finals after clocking a finishing time of 8.45 seconds in the preliminary round. Fellow Southern sprinters Precious Olatunji and Claire Luallen finished 10th and 11th, respectively, in the prelim.
Luallen also finished 10th in the women’s long jump with a distance of 5.8 meters.
Ryan Riddle placed 15th in the men’s 5k with a time of 14 minutes, 16.81 seconds.
The Lions will be back in action Saturday afternoon for the final day of the championships. Smith competes in the finals of the 60-meter hurdles at 5:10 p.m., while Adrain Broadus competes in the men’s triple jump at 5:35. Riddle closes out the event for MSSU with the men’s 3k at 7:05.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.