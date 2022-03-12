PITTSBURG, Kan. — Another day, another pair of All-American performances for the Missouri Southern track and field teams.
After crowning two All-Americans on Friday, the Lions added two more on Saturday in the final day of the 2022 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships at Pittsburg State University.
Kiara Smith led things off for MSSU by nearly winning a national championship. She finished just two-hundredths of a second off the leader in the women’s 60-meter hurdles to finish runner-up with a time of 8.41 seconds. She broke her own program record with the finishing time.
In the men’s triple jump, Adrain Broadus was three-quarters of an inch away from becoming an All-American and finished ninth with a mark of 15.37 meters in his final jump of the evening.
The Lions’ final event of the day saw Ryan Riddle lead the men’s 3k for nearly the entire race before crossing the finish line in 8:01.38 for a seventh-place finish. It marked the third All-American honor of Riddle’s collegiate career.
In total, MSSU claimed four All-American honors at the indoor championships — Peyton Barton (weight throw) and Josh Fulmer (weight throw) both earning the status on Friday.
The Southern men finished 26th in the final team standings, while the women placed 23rd.
