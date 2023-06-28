A broad, beaming smile broke out on the face of Kailyn Strawbridge, Missouri Southern's new assistant women's basketball coach, as she celebrated a dribbling relay win Wednesday.
Strawbridge was helping at the MSSU Young Players Camp at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Then Strawbridge wriggled and giggled on the ground with her players, looking every bit as youthful and exuberant as the 56 girls, grades four through eight, that she was there to help mentor.
"I used to go to these young player camps growing up so it means a lot to me as a coach," Strawbridge said. "It's a full circle moment, so I give a lot to it, because I know how much it meant to me."
Of the talent level present at the camp, Strawbridge was impressed.
"The future of women's basketball is in great hands," she said looking out onto the young players on the court. "If this is what's coming up, we are in good hands."
Strawbridge was joined at the camp by Lion Head Coach Ronnie Ressel and 10 of his players, including redshirt freshman center Ryan Franklin, who, like Strawbridge, relished the opportunity to work with the younger girls.
"The experience has been great," Franklin said. "I love all the girls and I love doing camps like this. They support us during our season and now we get to support them back."
Franklin said she enjoyed the relationships she was able to foster during the camp.
"It's been really fun getting to know all the girls," Franklin said. "We get to teach them basketball and have fun with them. Hopefully they keep coming back so we can keep having this fun every year."
Those relationships appear to extend past the end of camp, as many young players become diehard Lions fans.
"Every year the girls come to our games to support us," Franklin said. "We love seeing them and they love seeing us. It's just really fun to make those connections."
Ressel talked about the importance of a younger players camp.
"The one thing I really enjoy about the camp is that our players are out there teaching the young ones how to do certain things," he said. "It's neat to watch how they teach what they know about the game and how they share that with the little ones to help continue to grow the game, which is so important."
And with a 2023-24 roster that will feature a lot of fresh faces, it's also an opportunity for Ressel's new players to become acquainted with each other.
"It's a huge thing," he said. "They get around their new teammates and start building bonds. It's good they get to work with each other, bond a little and learn how to best communicate with each other. It has been been fun watching them, they are bonding and their chemistry is starting to build."
On Wednesday, two of those new players — Maggie Sockey and Morgan Myers — were also on hand to help mentor the younger girls. Ressel said other new players assisted with the MSSU Elite Camp last week.
He said the focus of camp for the younger set was fundamentals.
"We're working on ball-handling, passing, shooting, pivoting and doing all those little things that you need to be able to learn and develop to continue to grow as a player," Ressel said.
He added that it's important to coach the younger girls in such a way that they don't get frustrated.
"We want to have fun with it," Ressel said. "That's the big thing — we want them to enjoy it so they continue to want to play."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.