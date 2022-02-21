The Missouri Southern baseball team capped an impressive three-day showing in the MIAA/GLVC Crossover with another thriller, topping the University of Illinois-Springfield 10-8 on Monday afternoon at Warren Turner Field.
And this time it was the bat of Ryan Doran that iced the victory.
The junior from Fort Dodge, Iowa, drove in two go-ahead runs for the Lions with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning on a single to center field, plating Drew Davis and Treghan Parker for the 10-8 advantage that ultimately went final after the Prairie Stars went scoreless in the ninth.
“I saw a fastball up and away. It was coming out and it was a big spot, and I knew the pitcher wanted to get on top,” Doran said of his pivotal at-bat. “I was able to stick with my approach and stick middle-away like the coaches have taught us. That was our focus today and I thought we did a good job. I was lucky enough to get that last (at-bat) there in the eighth, and I was able to take advantage of it.”
The triumph punctuated a 4-0 performance in the conference crossover event by the Lions, who headed into the weekend riding a four-game losing streak after a challenging road circuit in Florida one week prior.
MSSU is now 7-5 in the early season.
“Coming off the Florida trip, we knew that we played good teams and we hung in there with most of them,” Doran said. “So we knew coming back here that we had to get things right. We know that our home field, that’s huge for us. We love playing here. There’s another intensity when you play at home and want to defend your home field. That’s kind of what we showed today.”
Monday’s ballgame was yet another shootout with the two teams combining for 18 runs and 28 hits.
For Southern, it marked the fourth consecutive contest that featured at least 15 total runs. The Lions found ways to come out triumphant in each of them, having earned an 8-7 win over Quincy and wins of 8-7 (11 innings) and 14-9 over Truman State over the weekend.
“I don’t know what to say about that,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said when asked about his team’s recent knack for winning high-scoring games.
“Hopefully we can just remain consistent. … If we can bring consistent effort and consistent attention to detail, we’re going to have a chance to be successful.”
The Lions found themselves in a 3-0 hole before getting on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third on an RBI double to center field by Parker, a freshman who prepped at Webb City High School.
The very next inning saw MSSU take its first lead as it plated five runs on four hits. An RBI single by Matt Miller was followed by a two-run double by Parker, and then a two-run home run by Drew Davis put the Lions up 6-3 to cap the scoring in the frame.
UIS (4-3), picked to win the GLVC in the conference’s preseason coaches poll, refused to go away as it plated three runs in the top of the fifth to tie game again at 6-all.
An RBI single Miller briefly gave Southern the lead back at 7-6, but the Prairie Stars answered once more with one-run showings in the sixth and eighth innings to go up 8-7.
The final haymaker delivered by MSSU in the bottom of the eighth was sparked by a leadoff single up the middle by Tommy Stevenson. Then after a walk drawn by Parker and a bunt single by Davis, Jordan Fitzpatrick hit a deep sacrifice fly to right field to play Stevenson from third for the tie.
Doran’s lead-changing hit came two batters later.
Parker finished 3 for 3 at the plate with three RBI, while Miller and Davis logged two hits and two RBI apiece.
Laif Hultine picked up the win after limiting UIS to one earned run and six hits while striking out three batters in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
Cole Woods surrendered six earned runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings of his start. He had eight punchouts and just one walk.
Relievers Ryan Paschal and Scott Duensing allowed no runs in 2/3 of an inning.
Up next, Missouri Southern takes on rival Pittsburg State in a three-game series this weekend at Warren Turner Field. Game 1 of the series is slated for 3 p.m. Friday.
“There are no gimmes in our league, and I know it’s a cliche and everybody says that,” Darnell said. “But right off the bat, we play a good opponent. That’s the same every week in our league. If we can remain consistent with our effort, we’ll be able to have competitive games.”
