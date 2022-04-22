JONESBROOK, Ark. — The Missouri Southern track and field teams competed in the first day of the Arkansas State Red Wold Open on Friday and picked up 10 top-three finishes, two event wins and seven NCAA provisional qualifying marks.
MSSU had the top four marks in the men’s javelin as well as five of the top seven marks in the event. Brendan Rozier won the event with a provisional mark of 62.79 meters, while Nathan Kovis (61.35m), Logan Bell (58.81m) and Trey Beachler (57m) finished second, third and fourth, respectively. Kovis and Beachler had provisional marks, and Luke Brumit placed seventh.
Elizabeth Pomatto won the women’s javelin with a provisional mark of 49.15 meters.
Mallory Huber placed second in the women’s hammer throw with a provisional distance of 53.25 meters. Peyton Barton (61.03) and Josh Fulmer (60.01m) placed third an fourth, respectively, in the men’s hammer as both athletes his provisional marks.
Jonathan Watts and Adrain Broadus placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the men’s long jump. Watts leaped to a distance of 7.13 meters while Broadus hit a mark of 7.09m. Taris Jackson took seventh in the event.
Precious Olatunji was sixth in the women’s long jump with a distance of 5.55 meters, while Mackenzie Moring and Katie Candrl both hit marks of 3.41 meters to tie for eighth in the women’s pole vault.
Matthew Haddock came in third in the men’s 200-meter dash with a time of 21.96 seconds. Brieon Randle took fifth after crossing the finish line in 21.99 seconds.
Chardae Overstreet and Kiara Smith placed second and third, respectively, in the women’s 200-meter dash, posting times of 24.73 and 24.98 seconds. LaNea Wallace placed 11th.
Kelie Henderson was sixth in the women’s 1,500 meter run with a time of four minutes, 48.9 seconds. Kayanna Gaines and Jenari Lopez placed eighth and ninth, respectively, in the 1,500.
Riley Sampson paced a group of four MSSU runners that finished in the top 10 of the men’s 1,500-meter run. Simpson was third in a time of 3:53.79, while Gidieon Kimutai was seventh, Jarod Ozee was ninth and Gabe McClain was 10th.
The second day of the meet will start at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.