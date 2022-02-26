MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men’s track and field team is in second place while the women’s team is in fifth after the second day of the 2022 MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Northwest Missouri State.
The MSSU men have 44 points and trail first-place Pittsburg State by eight points heading into the final day of the meet on Sunday. The women have 28 points and are seven points away from breaking into the top three teams.
Southern had three individual championships on the day with six all-MIAA honors.
Ryan Riddle won the men’s 5k with an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 14 minutes, 4.35 seconds to claim the event by three seconds. JP Rutledge was fourth with a provisional qualifying time of 14:13.53, while Jarod Ozee placed 13th.
Claire Luallen won the women’s long jump with a provisional qualifying mark of 5.87 meters. Precious Olatunji placed 13th with a distance of 5.27m.
Josh Fulmer and Peyton Barton placed first and second in the men’s weight throw. Fulmer hit a provisional qualifying mark of 20.98m while Barton also hit a provisional at 20.7m. Connor Boys placed eighth with a distance of 18.53m. Fulmer’s distance is the second longest throw in MSSU history as well as the third longest throw in Division II this year.
Mallory Huber came in second in the women’s weight throw with a provisional qualifying mark of 17.47 meters. Brendon Jewell was thirs in the men’s high jump with a provisional qualifying mark of 2.08m. Both Huber and Jewell earned all-conference honors.
Josh Norville and Taris Jackson were 11th and 13th, respectively, in the men's long jump while Katie Candrl and Mackenzie Moring placed fourth and sixth in the women's pole vault. Candrl had a provisional mark of 3.76m, and Moring hit a height of 3.61m.
The men's distance medley relay team of Riley Simpson, Bryan Candrl, Kevin McClain and Zachary Finley placed fifth in the event with a time of 10:09.12, while the women's team of Jenari Lopez, LaNea Wallace, Kayana Gaines and Kelie Henderson placed seventh in a time of 12:31.58.
In the other running events, Cameron Linville qualified for the finals of the men's 60m dash in a provisional time of 6.86 seconds, while Kiara Smith (8.48), Olatunji (8.61) and Luallen (8.64) all qualified for the finals of the women's 60m hurdles. All three hit provisional times with Smith qualifying first in the event with the second fastest time in MSSU history.
JaDarius Pigg qualified for the finals of the men's 60m hurdles in a time of 8.29 seconds, while both Smith and Chardae Overstreet qualified for the finals of the women's 200m dash. Overstreet also qualified for the finals of the women's 400m dash with a provisional time of 56.50 seconds. Wallace qualified for the finals of the women's 600-yard dash.
The Lions will wrap up the conference meet on Sunday. Field events kick off with the men's shot put and women's triple jump at noon. The finals of the track events begin at 1:30 pm with the men's mile.
