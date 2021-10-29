It’s become more and more apparent to first-year Missouri Southern head football coach Atiba Bradley that his team has listened to the message he’s preached since Day One.
“It’s always been about getting better every day and ever week, and they’ve done that,” Bradley said Wednesday during a weekly press conference at MSSU’s North Endzone Facility.
“The guys are seeing the shift. When I came into this season, I didn’t quite know what to expect. They didn’t play in (2020), so there wasn’t a ton of film on guys. We only got one spring game, and then you don’t know what the rest of the league has. But we’ve gotten better, and the key is to continue getting better. The best teams just continue to get better all the way throughout.”
Up next for MSSU is a Week 9 home tilt against Missouri Western (3-5) at 2 p.m. Saturday at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
With three weeks to go in the regular season, the Lions sit at 3-5 in MIAA play and have already secured their winningest season since 2014.
Perhaps it isn’t just the win column that’s shown the progress Southern has built in its first full campaign under Bradley.
For MSSU — a team that had 10 losses by two scores or more in its last full campaign in 2019 — three of its five losses this season have come in one-score ballgames, having suffered a 21-17 loss to Northeastern State, a 20-16 loss to Pittsburg State and a 24-21 loss last week at Emporia State.
Last week against the Hornets, Southern was put in a 10-point hole in the first quarter but fought back to trim the deficit to three points twice in the fourth quarter. MSSU scored 18 of its 21 points in the second half.
“I think if we would have played the first quarter like we did in the third and the fourth, I think we win that football game,” Bradley said. “I’ve said it before: This is a tough league. There’s not going to be any blowout games. I looked at it, and five of our eight games this year have been one-score ballgames.
“From an outsider’s perspective, the difference between 3-5 and 5-3 is this huge deal. But from inside this program, there’s not a huge difference.”
Saturday’s contests pits Southern against a MWSU team that has gone 1-4 since opening the season 2-1. The Hornets are coming off a 34-14 setback to Pittsburg State in a game that saw the Gorillas jump out to a 24-point lead by halftime.
“Pitt State just jumped on them, got on them early,” Bradley said. “They had an unbelievable, fast start. (Missouri Western) couldn’t respond. They really struggled to match Pitt’s intensity. … I think that’s the recipe for good football — starting fast and finishing strong. A lot of times, it’s the team that comes out and has that first burst that kind of sets themselves up for the rest of the day.”
However, Western’s setback to PSU last week isn’t an appropriate representation of the talent the Griffons have on both sides of the football, according to Bradley.
“They are probably the most athletic team we’ve faced up to this point,” Bradley said.
Offensively, Western is averaging 28.6 points and 368.4 yards of total offense per game. Quarterback Anthony Vespo and completed 104 of 174 passes for 1,442 yards and eight touchdowns with four interceptions, and Shen Butler-Lawson has amassed 252 yards and seven touchdowns on 76 carries.
The Western defense is anchored by linebacker Evan Chohon and safety Kobe Cummings, who have tallied 73 and 50 tackles, respectively. Cummings is also tied for the Division II lead with six interceptions, one in front of the Lions’ Dylan Bolden.
For Southern, which averages 21.4 points and 364.5 yards of total offense per game, QB Dawson Herl has completed 57.7% of his passes for 1,585 yards and nine touchdowns with just three interceptions. Herl’s top target has been wide receiver Brian Boyd Jr., who has caught 31 passes for 524 yards and six touchdowns.
Joplin High School graduate Nathan Glades, a true freshman, leads the rushing attack for MSSU with 654 yards and five touchdowns on 122 carries.
Richard Jordan Jr. and Colton Winder, a Carthage product, lead the Lions’ defense with 81 and 59 tackles, respectively. Jordan has 11.5 tackles for loss this season, which also leads the team.
Saturday’s game will open a two-game home stand for the Lions, who play host to Northwest Missouri on Nov. 6 before wrapping up the regular season at Washburn on Nov. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.