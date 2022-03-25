EMPORIA, Kan. — Early offense helped propel the Missouri Southern baseball team to a 6-2 win in an MIAA series opener against Emporia State on Friday night at ESU's Glennen Field.
The Lions, improving their season record to 17-11 overall and 8-6 in MIAA play, jumped out to a 5-0 lead through the first three innings, plating two runs in the top of the first and then three in the third.
The Hornets (10-17, 4-10 MIAA) drew no closer than three runs of MSSU the rest of the way.
Southern tallied nine hits in the game and were led by redshirt freshman Cole Robinson, who finished 2 for 5 with a pair of doubles and three RBI.
Designated hitter Ryan Doran, a junior, finished 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI for MSSU while freshman Case Tucker went 2 for 3. Matt Miller and Nate Mieszkowski both doubled.
Sophomore lefty Jacob Davis improved to 4-0 on the season after limiting ESU to one earned run and seven hits while striking out seven batters in six innings of work. Webb City native Cale McCallister, a sophomore, relieved Davis in the seventh and surrendered just one earned run and two hits in three innings while fanning three.
The Lions drew first blood in the top of the first when Robinson doubled to right field to plate Henry Kusiak and Mieszkowski for a 2-0 lead.
Robinson tacked on another run for Southern in the third on a double to left-center field that scored Kusiak. Doran then doubled to right field to score Robinson before Miller capped the scoring in the frame with an RBI double down the line in right field.
ESU scored one run in the sixth and then another in the seventh. MSSU capped the scoring in the eighth when Ryan Cline stole home on a wild pitch.
Noah Geekie led the Hornets at the plate, finishing 3 for 5 with a triple and a double. Blake Carroll and Kase Johnson both doubled.
MSSU and ESU play the second game of their series on Saturday at 2 p.m. The series finale is slated for Sunday at 1 p.m.
