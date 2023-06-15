After its most successful season in nearly 30 years, the Missouri Southern softball program is adding one of its own to the coaching staff for next season. On Thursday, MSSU announced stand-out shortstop Josie Tofpi will be its newest assistant coach.
Tofpi, a four-time All-MIAA pick and one of the best players to ever take the field for Southern, said coaching was not in her original career plans. Tofpi, a psychology major, said she fell in love with the field of psychology and was looking to start her career path in that field.
But after one of this past season Tofpi's heart was still on the field.
"It was such a bittersweet feeling," Tofpi said of the end of her playing career. "I was beyond grateful and excited when I was invited to join the coaching staff to share my passion for the game with others."
It's that same passion that Tofpi said she will be looking for in her future players.
"It's not always about talent," Tofpi said. "It's about passion for the game, the love of the game, playing hard and being a good teammate and person on and off the field."
Those off-the field qualities may be part of the reason why Tofpi was selected as the 2023 winner of the E.O. and Virginia Humphrey Award. The annual award is given to the student-athlete at Southern who embodies the characteristics not only of a top athlete, but as a student and a member of the community.
She added that being a good teammate who plays with passion is the culture of MSSU softball and something she hopes to build on. She also said she hopes to help find and develop players who will buy into that culture.
"It's about finding players who believe in that culture, because I don't believe we have reached our full potential," Tofpi said of the program. "Being asked to help do that is truly a blessing."
Tofpi said she plans to use her knowledge of psychology to relate to players. She said she believes in getting to know what motivates individual players and realizing that each player is an individual and a coach's approach to each player should take that into account.
Head Coach Hallie Blackney said that throughout her playing career, Tofpi has served as a sort of on-field coach and is excited to add her to the coaching staff.
"We are thrilled to have Josie join our coaching staff," Blackney said. "She has dedicated five years to our program as a player and we can't wait to watch her grow into a phenomenal coach."
Blackney commented on what Tofpi will add to an already impressive program that finished 41-15 last season.
"She knows the game forwards and backwards, and her playing experience and familiarity with our program will help immensely," Blackney said. "Our program just got better with the hiring of Josie."
Tofpi, of Moore, Oklahoma, wrapped up her playing career with a school record for runs scored with 147. She was third in at-bats (645) and hits (220) and fourth in doubles (42), assists (462), and finished tied for fourth in total bases (318).
Tofpi was an All-Region selection in 2021 and a three-time MIAA Academic Honor Roll member.
