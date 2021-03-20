The No. 3 Missouri Southern baseball team’s lengthy home winning streak was extended before it ended on Saturday.
The Lions recorded a 12-5 triumph in the first game of thier doubleheader against MIAA foe Central Oklahoma — marking the team’s 23rd consecutive win at Warren Turner Field since April 28, 2019 — before it suffered an 11-6 extra-inning setback in the series finale.
Having picked up a victory over the Bronchos on Friday, the Lions finished 2-1 in the weekend series to move to 15-3 on the season and 9-3 in conference play.
A late comeback attempt by the Lions in the final game nearly kept their home streak alive. But despite erasing a five-run deficit to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth, the Bronchos (8-6, 5-4 MIAA) went on to plate five runs in the 10th to pull away for good.
“It was a good weekend for us, and UCO is a good team,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. “You’d obviously like to get the win in that last game, but I told our guys that we competed hard to get ourselves back in it. To win the series against a good UCO team is great, but Game 3 just started out a little bit too lackadaisical and slow for us.”
Southern returns to play on Friday when it opens a three-game weekend series with Fort Hays State in Hays, Kansas. The final two games of the series will be played in a doubleheader on Saturday.
MSSU 12, UCO 5
The Lions, fueled by 12 hits, managed to pull away from 4-4 tie by outscoring UCO 8-1 in the final six innings.
Southern took the lead in the bottom of the fourth as it plated three runs on four hits. Sophomore first baseman Matt Miller got the scoring started with an RBI triple to left-center field before RBI singles by junior outfielder Jordan Fitzpatrick and senior outfielder Troy Gagan put the Lions up 7-4.
The Bronchos made it a 7-5 ballgame with one run in the top of the eighth, but MSSU responded in the bottom half with five more runs to all but put the game on ice. Senior shortstop Joe Kinder plated the first run on a single before Fitzpatrick supplied the dagger with a grand slam out to right-center.
Fitzpatrick finished as Southern’s leading hitter, going 3-for-5 with five RBI and one run scored. Sophomore second baseman Dexter Swims also homered and went 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored.
Senior right-handed pitcher Will Bausinger moved to 4-1 on the season after limiting UCO to five earned runs and seven hits in 7 2/3 innings. He also struck out six batters.
“I kid Bausinger because even when he doesn’t pitch great he can still pitch us into the seventh or eighth inning,” Darnell said. “So Will settled down. He’s really good at making adjustments and finishing games strong.”
Sophomore Cole Woods and freshman Scott Duensing both threw in relief for the Lions and surrendered no runs.
UCO 11, MSSU 6
A 5-0 lead for Central Oklahoma slowly dissipated before Southern finally pulled even in the bottom of the ninth.
The Lions faced a 6-4 deficit when Gagan blasted a solo home run out to left-center to make it a one-run ballgame. Junior outfielder Clay Milas then followed that up with a grounder that plated freshman pinch runner Ethan Thompson for a 6-6 tie.
“One thing about this team is how competitive our guys are,” Darnell said. “They play hard and never say die, and that’s a credit to these guys. Like I said, we gave ourselves a chance despite the slow start we got off to.”
Southern threatened to end the game on the very next at-bat as Swims stood as the potential game-winning run on second with two outs. But UCO closer Beaux Bonvillain ultimately worked out of the jam by fanning freshman designated hitter Grant Harris, who had an RBI double earlier in the game, to end the inning.
It was all UCO from there as the Bronchos opened the 10th inning with five runs on four hits. Scott Phillip drove in the go-ahead run on a single through the left side before Ryan Harrell drove in two more on a single to center field. Central Oklahoma went on to score two more runs on a hit-by-pitch and a walk with the bases loaded.
Southern put two runners on base in the bottom of the 10th but ended up stranding both.
Bonvillain was credited the win after holding Southern to two earned runs on three hits in the final 2 2/3 innings.
Seven pitchers saw action for Southern in the game in Chase Beiter, Corey Cowan, Cale McCallister, Duensing, Woods, Jacob Davis and Ryan Paschal.
Gagan paced the Lions offensively with three hits and one RBI, while Swims and Kinder both logged a pair of his and an RBI.
