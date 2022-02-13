OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Missouri Southern softball team split a pair of games on Sunday to close out the first week of the Edmond Regional Festival, claiming a walk-off 5-4 win over Southern Nazarene before falling 12-4 in six innings against No. 15 Oklahoma Christian.
The Lions moved to 2-3 in the early season. They’ll pick up play in the Edmond Regional Festival this weekend, starting with games on Friday against East Central and Southeastern Oklahoma.
Southern’s first game on Saturday saw it fall in a 4-0 hole before closing with five unanswered runs.
Abby DeSanto put the Lions on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth when she took home on a throwing error to trim the deficit to 4-1.
MSSU added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth thanks to RBI at-bats by Leighton Withers, Adrianna Young and Izzy Medrano.
A 4-4 tie remained until the bottom of the ninth. A leadoff double to right field by Kara Amos was followed by a single to center field by Josie Tofpi. Then after DeSanto was intentionally walked to load the bases, Young pulled through with an RBI single to right-center field to end the game in walk-off fashion.
Southern finished with nine hits in the game and was led by Wither, who went 3 for 5 with an RBI. Young went 2 for 4 with two RBI and a double, while DeSanto and Amos logged one double apiece.
For SNU (1-7), Liana Heshiki, Natalie Jones and Hannah Morales logged two hits apiece. The team totaled 10 hits.
Bailey Lacy tossed eight innings in relief for MSSU and picked up the win after limiting SNU to no runs and six hits while striking out five batters.
In the Lions’ second game on Saturday, Oklahoma Christian broke away from an early 3-3 tie by outscoring MSSU 9-1 in the final five innings.
Southern jumped out on the Eagles (6-2) early with a three-run first. Withers and Ashlynn Williams both logged run-scoring hits before Medrano drove in another on an OC fielding error.
However, Oklahoma Christian controlled the game from there. After tying the game with three runs in the bottom of the first, the Eagles added another three runs in the second to take their first lead and then added five runs in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
MSSU managed just one more run in the top of the fifth when Vargas crossed home plate on a fielding error.
Williams led Southern at the plate with one double, a single and one RBI. Withers finished with one single and an RBI.
Aaliyah Brown led the Eagles, finishing 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and five RBI.
Kara Amos was dealt the loss ager allowing nine runs — six earned — and seven hits in four innings of work for the Lions. Bailey Lacy and Avery Tillman surrendered two and one earned runs, respectively, in relief.
Oklahoma Christian’s Kali Crandall picked up the win after holding MSSU to two earned runs and three hits in five complete innings.
