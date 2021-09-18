The Missouri Southern football team marched into Edmond, Okla., and pulled off perhaps the biggest upset of the MIAA season thus far.
A late go-ahead touchdown on a 54-yard pass from quarterback Dawson Herl to wide receiver Brian Boyd Jr. lifted the Lions to a thrilling 14-10 victory over Central Oklahoma on Saturday night at Wantland Stadium.
The win marked the first of the season for Southern (1-2) as well as the program’s first MIAA triumph under first-year head coach Atiba Bradley.
“It’s amazing, awesome, rewarding and everything you could expect,” Bradley said. “This is one of those that I’m just so happy for the kids. As coaches, we know how much work it takes to win in this conference. But kids sometimes get discouraged when they work that hard and don’t see it in the win column. So I’m glad our guys got a win tonight. They deserved it.”
The Bronchos (1-2) took a 10-7 lead into halftime and held that advantage until the final minute of the fourth quarter when the Herl-Boyd connection capped a 72-yard scoring drive that took a little over two minutes to complete.
“The emotions just boiled over there,” Bradley said, laughing. “It was hard to contain that. It’s one of those things where you jump and cheer, and then you realize you and 50 other players are standing on the field. You have to get everybody off in a hurry.”
The Southern defense iced the win on the Bronchos’ final drive when Dylan Bolden logged his second interception of the night with under 30 seconds remaining.
Bolden’s first pick in the game resulted in six points and Southern’s first lead. The ensuing extra-point kick by Nick Williams put the Lions up 7-0 with 8:35 remaining in the first quarter.
The Bronchos responded with 10 straight points in the second quarter. A 19-yard touchdown run by Tucker Pawley tied the game midway through the period before a 26-yard field foal by Alex Quevado put UCO up 10-7 just seconds before halftime.
Overall, it was a big night for the MSSU defense as it limited the Bronchos to 249 yards of offense while generating three takeaways. Malachi Broadnax led the team with eight tackles while Colton Winder, a Carthage product, added seven tackles.
Richard Jordan Jr., who had 2 1/2 tackles for loss, and Coleman Booker finished with six tackles apiece. Jordan is now two tackles shy of reaching 200 for his MSSU career.
The Southern offense finished with 268 yards. Herl completed eight of 18 passes for 146 yards and one touchdown, and Boyd hauled in two passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. Joplin native Nathan Glades was the team’s leading rusher with 73 yards on 18 carries.
Saturday marked Southern’s first MIAA win over a team not named Northeastern State or Lincoln since 2016 when the Lions picked up a 24-14 victory over Nebraska-Kearney.
“If you watch the film, you’ll see that this group plays hard,” Bradley said. “Our kids play hard through all situations. When you play hard, good things will happen to you. It just so happened tonight that we were able to get some big plays and we executed at a higher level, which helped us finish out the game.”
The Lions also snapped a six-game skid against Central Oklahoma.
MSSU returns home next Saturday when they host Fort Hays State at Fred G. Hughes Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.
