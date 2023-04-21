Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&