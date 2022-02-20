Some late-game heroics as well as an overall explosive day at the plate by Jordan Fitzpatrick helped lift the Missouri Southern baseball team to a pair of wins over Truman State University on Sunday in the MIAA/GLVC Crossover at Warren Turner Field.
The Lions picked up wins of 8-7 (11 innings) and 14-9 (7 innings) over the Bulldogs to move to 6-5 in the early season.
“We didn’t really play exceptionally well today,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. “We had some good individual performances and some clutch hitting with guys like Fitzpatrick in Game 1 and I think Tommy Stevenson in Game 2. I didn’t think our defense was great. But it’s nice to get those wins, for sure.”
Fitzpatrick, a senior batting in the leadoff spot for MSSU, went 4 for 8 with six RBI, three home runs, a double and four runs scored on the day. One of his homers was a two-run walk-off that lifted the Lions to their victory in the bottom of the 11th inning of Game 1.
“That first game was supposed to go seven innings and it went 11. So everything is just a blur, quite frankly, unless I have the stats sheet in front of me,” Darnell said, laughing. “But one thing about today is that Henry (Kusiak) didn’t play, and he’s one of our solid players. So it’s good to get wins even though he wasn’t in there.”
MSSU wraps up play in the crossover event with a game against the University of Illinois Springfield at 1 p.m. Monday.
MSSU 8, TSU 7
The Lions entered the bottom of the seventh needing at least one run to stay alive. They got just that after Tommy Ferguson reached on a fielding error by the TSU center fielder and then scored from third on a sacrifice fly by Fitzpatrick in the next at-bat.
A 6-6 tie remained until the top of the 11th inning when Truman took a one-run lead on a solo home run by Simon Murray.
Then came the final blow delivered in the bottom of the 11th by Fitzpatrick, who followed up a walk drawn by Ferguson with a two-run blast out to right-center field for the walk-off win.
Southern trailed by as many as two runs in the game after a three-run sixth gave the Bulldogs a 5-3 advantage. The Lions outscored Truman 5-2 the rest of the way.
Fitzpatrick went 2 for 4 in the game with four RBI, two home runs — including a rare in-the-park homer — and two runs scored.
Nate Mieszkowski and Ryan Doran also logged a pair of hits for the Lions.
MSSU had to go deep into its bullpen to complete the 11-inning affair. Six different arms were used before Cole Gayman was credited with the win for retiring three of the four batters he faced in the top of the 11th.
Chase Beiter started for the Lions and surrendered five earned runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings of work. He also struck out four batters and walked one.
Cale McCallister, Jeremiah Kennedy, Scott Duensing and Ryan Paschal surrendered a combined two runs (one earned) in relief.
MSSU 14, TSU 9
Southern trailed by six runs before outscoring Truman 13-2 in the final 4 1/2 innings.
Seven of those runs came in the bottom of the third as the Lions erupted for five hits, including a two-run home run by Treghan Parker, a three-run double by Clay Milas and RBI at-bats by Fitzpatrick and Matt Miller.
Truman posted a two-run fourth before MSSU closed the contest with six unanswered runs. A solo home run by Mieszkowski tied the game at 9-9 in the bottom of the fourth, and then a two-run single by Stevenson in the bottom of the fifth gave the Lions the lead for good.
Fitzpatrick added an insurance run in the sixth on a solo home run before Stevenson capped the scoring for the Lions with a two-run single later in the inning.
Stevenson went 3 for 4 in the game with four RBI and one runs scored, while Milas went 3 for 4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Fitzpatrick and Mieszkowski logged two hits apiece.
McCallister threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to pick up the win. He surrendered no runs and no hits while fanning three.
Jacob Davis allowed four runs and six hits after going 2 1/3 innings in his start. Kennedy surrendered two earned runs and two hits in 2 1/3, striking out three.
Southern outhit Truman 15-8 in the game.
