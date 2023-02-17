Off the strength of back-to-back three-run innings and a Nate Mieszkowski three-run homer in the fourth inning, the No. 21 MSSU Lions (8-2) defeated the McKendree (Ill.) Bearcats 12-2 on Friday at Warren Turner Field.
Lion starter Cole Woods (2-0) pitched three scoreless innings before the Bearcats (0-4) scored off of a Katom Parnell triple that brought Kyle Czarnecki across the plate in the top of the fourth inning, but the Lions answered in the same frame with Ethan Clark scoring on an Owen Gross wild pitch. With two men on and the game tied at 1-1, Mieszkowski bit on a 2-1 inside slider and sent the ball over the left field fence, driving in Chayton Beck and Will Doherty.
“I was looking for a good pitch to hit, maybe a slider up,” Mieszkowski said. “I took a swing at it and it got out.”
Early pitching held McKendree at bay until the Southern’s bats woke up.
“We started out a little slow, but Cole was able to keep them down offensively,” MSSU Head Coach Bryce Darnell said. “We were a little slow out of the gate, but I guess that’s why we play nine innings. We picked up some steam and were able to string some hits together.”
Darnell said it was important to stretch Woods’ starts and get him into that sixth inning in order to rest the bullpen during three-game series.
McKendree scored its last run of the game in the fifth inning, via a Chyran Cruse solo jack to left field off the arm of Cole Woods.
MSSU coupled a three-run sixth and three-run seventh to expand their lead to 10-2 after seven innings.
Mieszkowski, who finished three for four with five RBIs, drove in Will Doherty, Beck crossed the plate for the second time on a fielder’s choice and Garrett Rice scored on a second Bearcats wild pitch and the Lions were up 7-2 after six innings.
Southern junior Brandon Overman took over the mound in the seventh inning to relieve Woods after his 109-pitch night and shut the Bearcats down off two infield foul ball flies and a strikeout.
With bases loaded in the seventh inning, McKendree pitcher Luke Aubuchon walked Doherty, bringing Henry Kusiak across the plate for the Lions eighth run. Back-to-back sacrifice flies by Treghan Parker and Mieszkowski brought Ryan Doran and Clark in and gave Southern a 10-2 going into the eighth inning.
Flame thrower Jacob Davis, who rebounded Friday after a rough start this season, relieved Overman and fanned his first two batters with fast balls. After a walk and a hit batter, Davis struck out Parnell to close out the frame.
“It felt good. It definitely was nice to get back out there and come back to form a little bit and not struggle as much as I have” Davis said. “Now I have to work on getting rid of those walks.”
The Lions added their final two runs in the eighth inning when a Clark double drove in Case Tucker and Kusiak. Clark went 4 for 5 with two RBIs on Friday.
Next up for Southern, a 1 p.m. matchup with No. 10 Illinois-Springfield at Warren Turner Field.
