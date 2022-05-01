The Missouri Southern baseball team pushed across eight runs in the fifth and sixth innings and downed Missouri Western 13-5 on Sunday to win the weekend series and clinch the sixth seed for this week’s MIAA postseason tournament.
Southern (28-21, 17-6 MIAA) will take on third-seeded Pittsburg State (29-18, 22-11) in a three-game series in the first round of the conference tournament. One game will be played on both Friday and Saturday, and if necessary, a decisive third game will be played on Sunday. Each contest will be take place at PSU’s Al Ortolani Field in Pittsburg, Kansas.
The Lions benefitted from big performances at the plate on Sunday by Jordan Fitzpatrick and Matt Miller. Both players logged three hits, two doubles and two RBI. Fitzpatrick crossed home plate on three occasions and Miller was intentionally walked once.
Nate Mieszkowski went 4 for 5 with an RBI and four runs scored for the Lions, while Henry Kusiak and Ryan Doran drove in two runs each. Kusiak also stole two bases and Southern tallied five stolen bags as a team.
Tommy Stevenson went 2 for 4 with an RBI and one run scored. Chayton Beck and Drew Davis drove in one run apiece.
Laif Hultine started and went 5 2/3 innings, striking out four batters to get the win and move to 3-4 on the season. Scott Duensing, Chase Beiter and Ryan Paschal all threw in relief.
Western (13-32, 9-24 MIAA) got three RBI from Alex Crouch and a pair or RBI from Brenden Anderson.
The Griffons got on the board first with a run in the second and another in the third to lead 2-0 heading to the bottom of the third.
The Lions, however, answered right back and scored three runs in the third to lead 3-2 after three. Beck drove in Fitzpatrick to get things started, and Miller doubled home Mieszkowski to tie the game. Kusiak then singled home Miller to give the Lions the lead.
Miller drove in Fitzpatrick on a double in the fifth before an RBI groundout from Kusiak scored Mieszkowski to make it 5-2 after five.
An RBI single from Fitzpatrick scored Stevenson in the sixth before the Lions pulled off a double steal of second and home to make it 8-2. Mieszkowski and Doran had back-to-back doubles to make the score 11-2 after six.
Western added three in the seventh before the Lions scored two more in the eight for the final tally.
The MIAA tournament first-round series winner between MSSU and PSU will advance to the second round, which will be played May 12-15 at Central Oklahoma’s Wendell Simmons Field in Edmond, Okla.
Top-seeded Central Missouri went 30-3 in MIAA play to win the regular-season conference crown. Northeastern State finished second and was followed by PSU, UCO, Washburn, MSSU, Rogers State and Emporia State.
Newman, Northwest Missouri, MWSU and Fort Hays State finished ninth though 12th, respectively, to miss out on the league’s postseason tournament.
