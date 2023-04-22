The No. 25 Missouri Southern softball team tied the Lions record for single-season MIAA wins Saturday with a 7-6 win over Missouri Western in game one of a twin bill, but fell 4-1 in the second game at Pat Lipira Field.
The Lions moved to 19-3 in the MIAA and are 34-9 overall after the two games.
One more win would break the single-season record, set in 2021 when the Lions went 19-6-1; the Lions softball team has four regular season games left this spring.
In game one, designated hitter Kara Amos smacked a three-run homer over the left center field fence to put Southern up 3-0 in the bottom of the second inning. Western (30-15, 10-10) answered in the top of the third, when Sidni Hawkins crossed the plate on a bases loaded walk of Jada Collins. The Griffon’s tied the game at 3-3 off a two-run Harley Pruetting single.
The Lions regained their lead in the bottom of the fifth when a Josie Tofpi single plated Adrianna Young.
Leighton Withers extended the Lion lead to 7-3 with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth that scored Tofpi and Sidnie Hurst. Western put three more on the board in the seventh inning when Hawkins scored on a throwing error, Kalee Higdon drove in Chloe Armstrong with a single and Rian Gere scored on a Bubba Hoelscher sacrifice fly.
Withers and Leighton led the Lions with three RBIs each, while both going 2 for 3 at the plate. Avery Tallman (15-2) , who came in in relief of Bailey Lacy recorded the win. Amos got her second save in as many days for the Lions.
The Lions got out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning in game two, but gave up four scores in the top of the fifth to fall 4-1 and split the doubleheader.
The Lions close out their regular season with two road dates.
First up is a doubleheader on Friday at Newman followed by a Saturday twin bill at Central Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.