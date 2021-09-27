MONKEY ISLAND, Okla. — Missouri Southern positioned itself in 12th place after 36 holes of golf on the first day of the MSSU Men’s Fall Classic on Monday at Shangri-La Country Club.
Southern had two golfers break the top 10 individually. Tradgon McCrae finished the first day in the tie for second after logging six total birdies in each round. He carded a 2-under-par 70 in the first round and an even-par 72 in the second round, giving him a score of 142 heading into the final 18 holes on Tuesday.
Logan Greer had four birdies and an Eagle in the first round before posting four birdies in the second round to card a 36-hole score of 143, which put him in a tie for seventh.
Jonathan Sanchez tied for 27th with a 147, while Connor Williamson and Alexander Page positioned themselves in a tie for 32nd at 149. Page had a pair of eagles in the opening round, and Williamson posted four birdies in the second round.
Ben Epperly ended Day 1 in a tie for 39th at 150. Ben Marckmann posted a 155, while Josh Hamnett and Dylan Bagley tied at 157. Grant Sikes and Ryan Heinz shot 158 and 159, respectively.
Hutchison Community College shot 568 to lead the 16-team field. Southern Arkansas (583), Oklahoma Christian (583), Rogers State (583) and Northeastern State (586) rounded out the top five teams.
Hutchinson’s Harry Crockett led the field individually with a 36-hole score of 141.
The final 18 holes of the fall classic will be played Tuesday with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
