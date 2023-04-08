It was a quick win in a Saturday matinee for the Missouri Southern baseball team thanks to a three-headed monster.
The Lions (29-10, 17-6 MIAA) topped Central Missouri (27-10, 18-5 MIAA) 3-2 to avoid a series sweep.
“I’m proud of our guys,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. “I told our guys after Friday and (Saturday) that I thought we competed real hard. Some things didn’t fall our way. I though the series, even though Central won it, was a pretty evenly matched series, really.”
A pair of Matt Miller home runs powered the offense, while starter Cole Gayman and reliever Kyle Moore held the opposition in check to clinch the victory.
Gayman pitched into the seventh inning with a 3-1 lead before allowing a leadoff single to UCM’s Isaiah Pani. Head coach Bryce Darnell would then head to his bullpen to bring in Kyle Moore.
“Cole was locked in,” Darnell said.
Pani would steal second base and then two consecutive ground outs to second base brought him home to make it 3-2.
Moore shut the door on any comeback attempt in the final two frames.
Both teams came into the weekend with a top-25 ranking and sitting atop the conference standings. After winning the three-game series, the Mules are alone at the top with MSSU and Pittsburg State tied for second.
“I mean, we needed it to stay in contention,” Darnell said. “If we wanted to stay in the discussion, today was an important game and we were able to get it.
“I give our guys credit. The leadership of our team is outstanding from a player standpoint.”
Southern is back in action at Warren Turner Field in Joplin on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. against Rogers State. The Lions look to complete a series sweep of the Hillcats then.
