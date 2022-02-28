A new day, a far different outcome.
About 24 hours removed from dropping two games to Pittsburg State by a combined 19 runs, the Missouri Southern baseball team flipped the script with a 14-2 win in seven innings over the Gorillas in their series finale on Monday at Warren Turner Field.
The Lions, improving to 8-7 overall and 1-2 in MIAA play, recorded 10 hits and closed the game with 11 unanswered runs to secure the run-rule victory.
“It’s just two different days, really,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. “It was good to get one today because it probably wasn’t easy for our guys to do since we kind of took a beating (Saturday). So credit to our guys. They were mentally tough and were able to prepare and play as good as they did today.”
MSSU held a 3-2 lead at the end of the fourth and then blew open the game with four runs in the fifth and seven more in the sixth.
A sacrifice grounder by Treghan Parker plated Ryan Doran from third in the fifth before Matt Miller capped the scoring in the frame with a three-run home run to right-center field.
The seventh saw Miller blast another three-run home run while Henry Kusiak, Parker and Tommy Stevenson each logged run-scoring hits.
Miller went 2 for 3 in the game with six RBI and two runs scored. After recording a batting average just above .200 a season ago, the Aurora High School product currently sports .326 average this season with five home runs and 17 RBI.
“With Matt, talk about being mentally tough,” Darnell said. “He’s done great. I mean, he struggled at times last year and we’ve asked him to make a few adjustments. He’s continued to work at it, and I’m just very happy for Matt Miller. I told him today how happy I was for him and how proud I was.”
Kusiak finished 2 for 3 with a triple and four RBI, and Stevenson finished 2 for 4 with one RBI. Nate Mieszkowski had a double and crossed home plate twice.
Cole Woods improved to 2-1 on the season after limiting PSU to two earned runs and four hits in six innings of work. He struck out 13 batters and walked four.
“The biggest difference today was that we got really good starting pitching from Cole Woods,” Darnell said. “He was exactly what we needed today. He held their offense down. Their offense is really good, but he was effective and just had a really good day.”
Laif Hultine surrendered one hit and no runs in one inning of relief for the Lions.
Southern opened the game on the right foot as it plated three runs on two hits in the bottom of the first inning.
After loading the bases with no outs, Jordan Fitzpatrick was hit by a pitch to plate Milas from third. The very next at-bat saw Kusiak drive a single up the middle to score Doran and Stevenson for a 3-0 lead.
“We got four in the first in one of the games Saturday, too, but obviously we were able to maintain this lead because our pitching was better than there’s today,” Darnell said. “It kind of wasn’t yesterday.”
The Gorillas (6-7, 2-1 MIAA) got on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning on a solo home run by Jordan Maxson. Another solo home run by Cade Clemons trimmed the MSSU lead to 3-2 in the top of the fourth.
Maxson finished as PSU’s top hitter, going 2 for 3 with one RBI. Karson Coffee, Ryan Koval and Clemons each finished with one hit.
Zach Curry pitched just 1/3 of an inning in his start and was charged with the loss after surrendering three earned runs and two hits.
Ben Des Rosiers came on in relief in the first and went on to toss 3 2/3 scoreless innings without allowing a hit. Conner Van Cleave and Boston Dowd allowed a combined seven earned runs in relief.
The Lions return to play on Tuesday when they travel to Ada, Oklahoma, for a game against East Central at 1 p.m.
