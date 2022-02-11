Just when it seemed like all momentum was stripped from the Missouri Southern softball team, the Lions managed to deliver a final haymaker.
After seeing an eight-run lead disappear completely by the end of the fourth inning, MSSU responded with a nine-run fifth to claim a 17-8 run-rule victory over Midwestern State in the Lions’ season opener at the Edmond (Okla.) Regional Festival at Oklahoma Christian University’s Tom Heath Field.
Offense ultimately paved the way for Southern (1-0), which totaled 13 hits overall and five in the pivotal fifth frame.
“We found a way to win, and it was a good team win,” said MSSU head coach Hallie Blackney, the reigning MIAA Coach of the Year. “There were times when it wasn’t pretty. But good teams find a way to win, and that’s what we did. So I’m proud of them.”
With the score tied at 8-8, the Lions loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fifth before Ashley Williams singled to right field to plate three runs for an 11-8 lead.
Adrianna Young added to the lead two batters later with an run-scoring triple down the line in right field. Then after a RBI single on a bunt by Kristen Wade, MSSU suddenly had a 13-8 lead with still just one out in the inning.
“It was such a quick momentum shift because they had all of it when it was 8-8,” Blackney said. “But we’re a resilient team, and one of our game goals is responsive runs. So if they score, we’re going to answer immediately. And that’s what we did.”
Kara Amos kept the MSSU surge going with a two-run single through the right side before Josie Tofpi capped the scoring in the fifth with a two-run single up the middle, which ballooned the Lions’ advantage to 17-8.
MSSU closer Avery Tallman retired three of the first four batters she faced in the bottom of the fifth to help the Lions clinch the run-rule victory. Tallman was credited with the win after tossing 1 1/3 scoreless innings and limiting the Mustangs to two hits.
Bailey Lacy started in the circle for MSSU and surrendered three runs (all unearned) and two hits in 2 2/3 innings of work. Amos tossed one inning in relief and allowed five earned runs on five hits.
Southern opened up an 8-0 lead after plating four runs in the first, two in the second and two in the third. MSU then rallied to tie the game with eight runs scattered across the third and fourth innings.
Amos finished 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBI, while Tofpi finished 2 for 5 with three RBI and a double. Leighton Withers went 2 for 4 with four RBI and a double, and Adrianna Young and Sidnie Hurst both tripled.
“Our hitting is what saved us today, but there are games where our pitching is going to save us and our defense is going to save us,” Blackney said. “It’s obviously the first game of the year and we’re happy to get that win. But we’ve got to be able to put together all phases by the time conference season starts.”
MSSU also recorded six steals as a team on the base paths. Yazmin Vargas led the team with two while Amos, Withers, Kayla Arzate and Wade had one apiece.
Southern picks up play in the Edmond Regional Festival on Saturday when it takes on Southwestern Oklahoma State at 12:45 p.m. and Cameron at 3 p.m. The Lions wrap up the event with two more games on Sunday against Southern Nazarene and No. 15 Oklahoma Christian.
